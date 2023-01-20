Hit the road for the Inaugural 2023 TX BBQ Trail
Buckle up y’all , the 2023 TX BBQ Trail is taking Fort Worth by the horns . Four local barbecue restaurants were selected as part of the 50 founding businesses to participate in the self-guided culinary tour across Texas.
Participants can use the TX BBQ Trail app to explore and discover the most delicious small towns across the Lone Star State. This year’s event will put local restaurants Dayne’s Craft Barbecue , Hurtado Barbecue , Smoke-A-Holics BBQ , and Panther City BBQ on the map — literally .
Here’s how to get involved:
It’s that easy — check-in, eat delicious barbecue, and earn points.
- Download the TX BBQ Trail from the app store on your mobile device
- Sign up to join the trail with an email
- Explore the featured barbecue joints
- Connect your bluetooth to check-in at participating restaurants
- The more places you visit, the more Real Experience Points ( RXP ) you earn
