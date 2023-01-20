ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6AM City

Cook Children's Medical Center to open Dodson Specialty Clinics expansion in March

6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKNsS_0kLlQvrU00

The newly expanded Dodson Specialty Clinic is expected to open in March.

Rendering by Cook Children’s Medical Center

Cook Children’s Medical Center is getting ready to open an expansion of the Dodson Specialty Clinics in the Medical District in March.

The $100 million project includes a nine-story addition
along 8th Avenue to provide a more convenient experience for patients and their families who are visiting one of the 35+ specialty clinics.

The original six-story Dodson Specialty Clinics (500 Cooper St.) was built in 2012 and houses nearly all of Cook Children’s outpatient clinics, doctors’ offices, and a six-operating room ambulatory surgery and imaging center.

The new facility spans 240,000 sqft and will house six new services — including surgery, imaging, dialysis, infusion, neurology, and oncology —
under one roof . The expansion will support a number of new additions like a maternal/fetal medicine clinic , a cafe, pharmacy, and retail space , to name a few . Here’s a look at what else is new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULc0J_0kLlQvrU00

A look at the current construction process as of Friday, Jan. 20.

Photo by FTWtoday

Peaks Tech Zone 📲

A new self-service space will give families an opportunity for one-on-one assistance from a health technology advocate — called a techspert — who will help visitors with everything from setting up their MyCookChildren’s patients portal, to syncing their phone to medical devices, and learning how to utilize virtual care.

Sibling Support Center 🎨

Kids will have a safe and fun place to get involved with creative arts activities, music, and video games , during their sibling’s clinic appointment. Located on the first floor, the space will be open to
kids ages 3-12 , Monday through Friday, for up to 90 minutes per visit.

Jane and John Justin Institute for Mind Health 🩺

Slated to open this fall , the Justin Institute will simplify the patient’s access to their medical team by incorporating overlapping specialties associated with the nervous system under one roof. The new addition is designed to eliminate barriers and help medical providers coordinate better care .

Parking garage 🚗

Patients and physicians can get to their appointments easier thanks to a new
10-story parking garage . An intelligent parking system will alert drivers to the number of spaces available , making self-parking more efficient and reliable.

According to its website , the new parking garage will be open beginning Monday, March 20 .

Comments / 0

Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy