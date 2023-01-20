ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

33 parks in Raleigh, NC

Take a family picture at the NCMA Museum Park.

Photo by RALtoday

Whether you’re looking for a place to play with the kiddos or to decompress with some off-screen time, Raleigh features more than 200 parks and recreational spots for you to enjoy.

Ready to plan your trip to the park? Grab your shades and trusty water bottle —
here are some of the City of Oaks’ best :

Nature parks

Ann and Jim Goodnight Museum Park , NCMA, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd.
Picnic on the rolling hills surrounded by art installations, take a stroll along the 4.7-mile path while reading informative trail-side signs, or participate in an interactive scavenger hunt .

Blue Jay Point County Park , 3200 Pleasant Union Church Rd.
With 236 acres of hiking trails, open fields, fishing spots, and even a treetop adventure park
, there is lots of scenery to take in from below… and above .

Durant Nature Preserve , 8305 Camp Durant Rd.
Once a Boy Scouts’ camp, this preserve offers plenty of nature-specific activities to earn your badge. Ask the park office about its Discovery Backpack program to learn more about the landscape or take a self-guided tour of the bird and butterfly garden .

Historic Yates Mill County Park , 4620 Lake Wheeler Rd.
View a historic gristmill
built in 1756 and explore three different hiking trails .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHGoo_0kLlQn2u00

The gardens were illuminated for Moonlight in the Garden.

Photo by RALtoday

JC Raulston Arboretum , NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd.
Sprawling 10.5 acres near NC State, the arboretum is home to more than 8,000 different types of plants . Learn about the arboretum’s history
here . Pets and emotional support animals are not allowed.

Lake Johnson Park , 4601 Avent Ferry Rd.
Take a stroll along the water on the 2.8-mile paved greenway or the 1.5-mile unpaved nature trail loop. Enjoy other amenities like fishing boardwalks, rental boats, and hammock posts.

Lake Lynn Park , 7921 Ray Rd.
In December 2022, the City of Raleigh completed improvements including repaved surfaces and wider trail sections .


Lake Wheeler Park , 6404 Lake Wheeler Rd.
Visitors to Lake Wheeler can make their way around the walkway, paddle up and down the lake, and play volleyball in the sandbox court. Bonus: This landmark is one of Wake County’s major water suppliers and Raleigh’s main water source , learn more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykM5S_0kLlQn2u00

Try this: Reedy Creek Trail at Umstead State Park.

Photo by RALtoday

Neuse River Greenway Trail , parking lot: 1721 Riverview Rd.
This greenway sprawls ~30 miles through sections of Raleigh, Wake Forest, Knightdale, and Clayton and is a part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail .

Shelley Lake Park , 1400 West Millbrook Rd.
Lace up your shoes to complete workout stations along the park’s 2-mile trail; there’s also basketball courts, a playground, and a fishing pier.

William B. Umstead State Park , 8801 Glenwood Ave.
As Raleigh’s only state park , this scenic sanctuary covers 5,599 acres and is filled with hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails, plus amenities like boat rentals and campsites.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4zsU_0kLlQn2u00

City Editors Cat and Anne love to picnic at Dix Park.

Photo by RALtoday

Family parks

Dorothea Dix Park , 1030 Richardson Dr.
This park — which is one of Raleigh’s largest — offers downtown skyline views, a summer sunflower field, and special events like Dreamville Music Festival. Flowers Field
features daffodil blooms in early spring and is the perfect spot for a family picnic .

Eastgate Park , 4200 Quail Hollow Dr.
Take the kids to the playground featuring a hopscotch court , dome climber, and other play structures.

Eliza Pool Park , 1600 Fayetteville St.
This neighborhood park boasts a multi-purpose field and playgrounds . There’s also a shelter and outdoor volleyball court.

Fred Fletcher Park , 820 Clay St.
This urban, tranquil park has multiple picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, a softball and multipurpose open field, and a sand surface playground .

John Chavis Memorial Park , 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
This park is on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places and has a wide variety of kid-friendly amenities. The playground is equipped with rubber safety surfacing and there is a splash pad available for the warmer months.

Junious N. Sorrell , 416 E. Lee St.
Two playgrounds are available for children ages 2-5 and 5-12. The playground features a climbing structure with shade, swings, and slides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRfNO_0kLlQn2u00

The Sassafras All Children’s Playground is accessible to people with disabilities.

Photo by RALtoday

Laurel Hills Park , 3808 Edwards Mill Rd.
The Sassafras All Children Playground was designed to be inclusive to children of all abilities . Other amenities include a small pond with a boardwalk, shelters, basketball courts, and fields.

Pullen Park , 520 Ashe Ave.
As the first public park in NC and the oldest operating amusement park in the US, this Raleigh-staple offers carousel and train rides , rental pedal boats, playgrounds, courts, and fields.

Dog parks

Buffaloe Road Dog Park , 5900 Buffaloe Rd.
This off-leash park has designated fenced-in large and small dog areas and drinking fountains.

Carolina Pines Dog Park , 2305 Lake Wheeler Rd.
Dog parents can enjoy picnic tables while their companion runs around the small or big dog area ; the area is lit at night.

Dix Park Dog Park , 1800 Umstead Dr.
Let your pooch run free at this grass-covered , newly-renovated park. There is a water station for humans and pets.

Jaycee Dog Run , 2405 Wade Ave.
There are benches and trash cans near the playground .

Kiwanis Park Dog Run , 2525 Noble Rd.
This park has a wood chip surface , benches, and a waste bag dispenser.

Millbrook Dog Park , 1905 Spring Forest Rd.
Raleigh’s oldest dog park , which opened in 2003, features agility equipment, drinking fountains, picnic tables, shade structures, and the area is lit at night.

Oakwood Dog Park , 910 Brookside Dr.
This pup spot has two separate dog areas for small and large breeds.

Bonus : West Street Dog , 400 W. North St.
There is something for both humans and pooches at this indoor off-leash dog park. Grab a drink from the bar and watch your pup mingle. Pro tip: Download the app before going to make your dog a profile and to add its vaccination records ( required ).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qk3MU_0kLlQn2u00

The Capital City BMX race track at Lions Park.

Photo by RALtoday

Sports parks

Buffaloe Road Athletic Park , 5900 Buffaloe Rd.
Used for many NCAA sports and special events , facilities include an aquatic center, outdoor track, fields, trails, and playgrounds.

Brentwood Park , 3315 Vinson Ct.
This neighborhood park offers lighted tennis courts , basketball courts, sports fields, playgrounds, and a rental facility on 19 acres of land.

Lions Park , 516 Dennis Ave.
With 41 acres, this community park features a fitness center, lighted basketball and tennis courts, athletic fields, and a BMX race track .

Marsh Creek Park , 3050 N. New Hope Rd.
This forested spot features a skate park , an inline rink ($30 an hour), playgrounds, and a community center.

Walnut Creek Athletic Complex , 1201 Sunnybrook Rd.
This complex consists mostly of softball fields with 18 bull pins and a food truck plaza.

Millbrook Exchange Tennis Center , 1905 Spring Forest Rd.
This tennis hangout has 23 lighted hard surface courts and ball machines available.

Bonus : Some parks are getting a facelift and new parks are coming soon , thanks to the recently approved Parks Bond .

Ready to visit these local parks but don’t know where to start? We’ve created this handy map so you can find all of these featured parks .

