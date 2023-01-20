ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom’s Simple “Mural” Makes for a Magical Reading Nook

By Haley Mast
 4 days ago

Moms all over have been transforming extra rooms into play spaces for their kiddos. Creating an area that sparks creative freedom, develops cognitive thinking , embraces their personalities, and klets their imaginations fly.

A play room typically has a few main things, a soft rug to tumble and play on, toy bins stocked with things that make your kids mind work in different ways, and reading nooks, where books are plentiful and inviting. One TikToker and mom @livingonlee went above and beyond with the reading nook in her kids play room. It is cute, inviting, and totally easy to DIY!

This mini house themed reading nook is over the top cute. The woman first chose an empty wall that was screaming “do something with me!!” She masked off with masking tape the outline of her proposed reading nook home, and went to work.

She cut boards to length to make the outline of the house, and added shelves to stash the books on!

This space is not only cute in a home but it's inviting for kids, encouraging them to pick up a book and read. You could always spruce the space up too, adding wallpaper, paint or fun stickers to the inside of the home.

