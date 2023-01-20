ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

ID Released For Brentwood Man Who Died After SUV Plunged Into Water In Bay Shore

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2XZo_0kLlQOAr00
Bay Shore Marina Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

The identity has been released of a man who died after the SUV he was driving plunged into the water on Long Island.

Albert Williams, age 76, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital after driving a 2020 Jaguar SUV into the water at Bay Shore Marina on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a 911 caller reported a vehicle in the water at about 6:20 p.m., and responding officers pulled Williams from the SUV.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Homicide Squad Detectives at 631-852-6392.

Daily Voice

