Cosmos (ATOM) managed to put a smile on its holders’ faces as the digital asset skyrocketed by over 14% within the last couple of days. Additionally, Filecoin (FIL) saw its 24-hour trading volume double, and the token posted a nearly 12% gain, indicating regained interest in the project. Added to this, we have the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which soared by over 987% in December 2022, of which analysts now predict it will surge by as much as 6,000% in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO