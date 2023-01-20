ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Here’s what to expect from MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is now part of the MultiCare Health System, which is planning to invest more than $100 million to improve local healthcare. “MultiCare is a community-based not for profit health system, headquartered here in the great state of Washington,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said. “We’ve been interested in being here for a number of...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic

Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ELLENSBURG, WA
92.9 The Bull

Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday)

Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday, January 20th) Let’s face it; it’s a tough place for everyone. For some, it’s financial. For others, it can be health. Whether that’s physical or mental health, very few people are not struggling in one way or another. It can be a rough road, but the best thing to remember is that you are not alone, we’re all in this life together, and there is help! Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Day Dreamers of Yakima! When wasting Time, What do you Dream About?

Scientists in Japan have created a new type of alarm to help with productivity! In short, it can monitor your brainwaves and prevents you from zoning out and daydreaming. When you go into "La La Land," it'll sense it and play an alarm to snap you out of it. They hope people will WANT to use it, although I fear employers may make it part of the job/uniform.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Time to Fill The Tank? Yakima Gas Prices on The Rise

Gas prices are up again this week in Yakima. If you're going to the gas station you're paying an average of $3.69 per gallon Monday. Gas is up 9.3 cents a gallon over the last week on top of the 8 cent rise last week. Officials at GasBuddy say prices in Yakima are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Four Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy

Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
Mega 99.3

Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima

As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?

So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah

ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
ZILLAH, WA
Yakima, WA
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

