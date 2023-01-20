Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Second person sought in connection to Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A second person is being sought by police in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment, according to authorities. Lashawn Mackey, 47, has already been charged by prosecutors with murder and burglary in the death of Maria Hernandez, […]
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
NYC scammer steals thousands of dollars from good Samaritans who lent phone: police
A man stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phones after he told them a bogus story about being locked out of his apartment, police said.
Stepfather released after questioning for death of Bronx boy, 15, following dispute
A 15-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unresponsive at his Bronx apartment, and police are questioning his stepfather in the case, sources said Tuesday.
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
bkreader.com
BK Motorist Who Mowed Down Motorcyclist Charged With Murder; 2 Were in Heated Fight
A Brooklyn driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist before his car overturned purposely rammed his victim after having a heated fight a few minutes before the crash, police said Saturday. Derrick McCarthy, 27, is facing murder charges for the Oct. 17, 2021 crash on Ralph Ave. at Clarendon Ave. in...
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
NYPD offers $13K reward on 13th anniversary of Patrick Alford Jr.’s disappearance
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patrick Alford Jr. disappeared from his Brooklyn home 13 years ago and the NYPD is offering a $13,000 reward for information regarding the case, police said on Sunday. The then-7-year-old boy vanished after he went to throw out the garbage with his foster mother on Jan. 22, 2010, officials said. The […]
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
Police arrest man in brutal killing of 74-year-old woman
NEW YORK -- Police charged a man with murder after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. Police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn on Saturday, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Investigators previously said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and nothing appeared to be taken. The medical examiner will determine Hernandez's cause of death.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Widow of slain NYPD officer expecting their 'miracle' baby this spring
Dominique Rivera, the wife of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, addressed a memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday that paid tribute to both Rivera, 22, and his partner, NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses
An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
17-year-old stabbed on Coney Island succumbs to injuries
A 17-year-old Brooklyn boy who was stabbed in the torso on Friday succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, according to police. The boy was attacked in front of a small strip mall on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street on Coney Island
bkreader.com
Two Dead, 4 Wounded in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and The Bronx
Just after 9PM, two people were shot on East 46th street and Avenue K in Flatlands section of Brooklyn. Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a...
Man urinating in Manhattan subway fatally struck by train after falling onto tracks
A man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday after he fell on to the tracks at a Manhattan subway while urinating, authorities said.
Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. The assault occurred inside the vestibule of the Chase branch at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, police said. […]
Comments / 0