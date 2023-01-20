Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska farmers, researchers seek to raise awareness of cyberattacks to agriculture
KEARNEY, Neb. — Many farmers think nothing of leaving keys in the pickup, and folks in agriculture may be leaving the door wide open when it comes to their technology. You may think the cow-calf business is old-school, but Brock Elsen's operation depends on technology. “Track my cows, that's...
fox42kptm.com
Seventh and eighth graders can enter sweepstakes for college savings
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Seventh and eighth graders can enter sweepstakes for money for college savings, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Treasurer. The "Why I Want to Go to College" writing sweepstakes will be sponsored for the 21st year by the state treasurer John Murante and the Omaha Storm Chasers.
fox42kptm.com
New vote could give Nebraska Union biggest raise in decades
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Union workers for the state of Nebraska might be seeing the biggest pay raise they've had in 35 years. The union representing about 8,000 state workers has reached a tentative contract with the state. It calls for salary hikes of between 10 -27%. The deal...
fox42kptm.com
Pete Ricketts sworn in as Nebraska's next U.S. Senator
Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Former Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts was officially sworn in on Monday as a United States senator. Ricketts took his oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and was officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. There is no higher honor than...
fox42kptm.com
Group says Wayne's bill to restore felons' voting rights sooner could reduce reoffending
LINCOLN, Neb.—Jasmine Harris is the public policy and advocacy director of RISE, a nonprofit group that works toward helping those who were imprisoned re-enter society. She said the biggest obstacle ex-convicts face while transitioning into daily life outside of incarceration is the lack of feeling a sense of a community.
fox42kptm.com
Group says bill on private schools would decrease state revenues
LINCOLN, Neb.—Last week, Gov. Jim Pillen announced a package of tax relief legislation that he supports. Among them is a bill Sen. Lou Ann Linehan proposed that she said would benefit kids and their families. "Some parents can send their child to private school," Linehan said during the Jan....
Comments / 0