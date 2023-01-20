ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Seventh and eighth graders can enter sweepstakes for college savings

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Seventh and eighth graders can enter sweepstakes for money for college savings, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Treasurer. The "Why I Want to Go to College" writing sweepstakes will be sponsored for the 21st year by the state treasurer John Murante and the Omaha Storm Chasers.
New vote could give Nebraska Union biggest raise in decades

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Union workers for the state of Nebraska might be seeing the biggest pay raise they've had in 35 years. The union representing about 8,000 state workers has reached a tentative contract with the state. It calls for salary hikes of between 10 -27%. The deal...
Pete Ricketts sworn in as Nebraska's next U.S. Senator

Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Former Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts was officially sworn in on Monday as a United States senator. Ricketts took his oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and was officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. There is no higher honor than...
Group says bill on private schools would decrease state revenues

LINCOLN, Neb.—Last week, Gov. Jim Pillen announced a package of tax relief legislation that he supports. Among them is a bill Sen. Lou Ann Linehan proposed that she said would benefit kids and their families. "Some parents can send their child to private school," Linehan said during the Jan....
