Weather pattern signals more cold for Whatcom. Is lowland snow far behind?
Here’s when Whatcom County could get a less-than-gentle reminder that winter has another two months to go.
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
Bellingham adds over 40 acres to parks in 2022
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham added 42 acres to its parks and open spaces in 2022. The Parks and Recreation Department says the properties were paid for with Greenways levy funds and park impact fees. The largest parcel was 20 acres of forested wetlands added to the...
County says boat inspections kept invasives out of lakes in 2022
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County Public Works says its boat inspection program successfully kept invasive species out of local lakes in 2022. The department says in a newly released video that inspections cleared invasive mussels from 24 boats and aquatic plants from another 93 vessels. Inspectors drained standing water...
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density
I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
WCSO needs help identifying Birch Bay burglary suspects
BIRCH BAY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a residential burglary that happened in Birch Bay last week. In a Facebook post, the office described a break-in of a home in the 7000 block of Birch Bay...
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
Driver fleeing Whatcom County deputies in I-5 wreck that injures four, State Patrol reports
The driver was “fleeing a previously attempted traffic stop” in a gray 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan that was reported as stolen.
Ferndale man arrested and charged in I-5 rollover crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Robert Theodore Dodge, III, age 54, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail today, January 21st, by Washington State Patrol following a rollover crash last night that sent him and 3 others to the hospital. According to WSP, a Toyota Dodge was driving struck the...
These cardiology providers join PeaceHealth Medical Group in Bellingham
The new providers specialize in caring for heart failure, solid tumor oncology, electrophysiology and other cardiology conditions.
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
