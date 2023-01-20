ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Colorado experts declared a youth mental health emergency. Here’s what happened next.

Roxana Alvarado Martinéz, a high school sophomore, had told only close friends she was seeing a therapist to help her with anxiety and insomnia. But that changed last week in the civics classroom where she serves as a teacher’s assistant. The teacher plucked slips of paper from the “Sol y Nubes” — sun and clouds — box, where students can anonymously share struggles or excitement.
COLORADO STATE
Longmont company launches plasmid DNA manufacturing

Longmont genomics company KromaTiD is expanding to include a manufacturing sector for plasmids — DNA molecules that are used in gene therapy for diseases such as cancer. Plasmids are used to transform cells, so they are an essential tool for the therapy, which repairs or replaces a mutated gene in the body in an effort to treat a disease.
LONGMONT, CO
I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Dead birds found around Longmont

Deceased birds are being found throughout Longmont and officials warn residents to leave them be. Longmont Public Safety reported through social media that officials have seen a small number of dead birds in a few of the city's parks. LPS believes the cause of death for these birds could be...
LONGMONT, CO
Niwot-based company awarded patent for signature verification

The Niwot-based company Parascript was recently awarded a patent for new signature verification technology. The company, which uses artificial intelligence for document processing, will use the patent to help businesses validate people’s identities, said Tatiana Vazulina, Parascript’s director of project management. “We always improve our technology,” she said....
NIWOT, CO
RTD hosting open house on FasTracks extension to Longmont

Interested community members can attend an open house about the FasTracks line extension that is supposed to reach Longmont one day. FasTracks is the Regional Transportation District’s voter-approved transit expansion program that began in 2004. Part of that plan is to build commuter rail service from Denver Union Station to Boulder, terminating in Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
Good morning, Longmont!

Cold; considerable cloudiness this morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Considerable cloudiness with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early with little or no accumulation. Wednesday. 32 °F. Rather cloudy and cold with snow at times with little or no accumulation. Wednesday Night. 14 °F. Rather...
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont police report: Jan. 23, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns

Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
LONGMONT, CO
