Colorado experts declared a youth mental health emergency. Here’s what happened next.
Roxana Alvarado Martinéz, a high school sophomore, had told only close friends she was seeing a therapist to help her with anxiety and insomnia. But that changed last week in the civics classroom where she serves as a teacher’s assistant. The teacher plucked slips of paper from the “Sol y Nubes” — sun and clouds — box, where students can anonymously share struggles or excitement.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
Longmont company launches plasmid DNA manufacturing
Longmont genomics company KromaTiD is expanding to include a manufacturing sector for plasmids — DNA molecules that are used in gene therapy for diseases such as cancer. Plasmids are used to transform cells, so they are an essential tool for the therapy, which repairs or replaces a mutated gene in the body in an effort to treat a disease.
Longmont development recovering from pandemic lull
Looking at building permit numbers in Longmont for the last three years, the thing that most jumped out to the city’s planning director was the effect of the pandemic on development. Glen Van Nimwegan highlighted the drop in permits issued between 2020 and 2021 — from 5,736 down to...
I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
Longmont-based financial firm named among top private companies in Colorado
Parents Sean and Jocelyn Gilligan started a financial services consulting firm in the garage of their Longmont home, and seven years later, that business has been named among the Top 200 Private Companies by ColoradoBiz magazine. The list ranks the top businesses in the state by revenue. The couple always...
Dead birds found around Longmont
Deceased birds are being found throughout Longmont and officials warn residents to leave them be. Longmont Public Safety reported through social media that officials have seen a small number of dead birds in a few of the city's parks. LPS believes the cause of death for these birds could be...
Boulder County Jail constantly preparing for emergencies
The Boulder County Jail continues to train and evaluate its responses to emergencies, including reviewing critical incidents with inmates. Last year, two inmates died at the Boulder County Jail within two months of each other — Kip Zwickel, 54, on Sept. 9 and Avery Borkovec, 22, on Nov. 4.
CDOT begins concrete panel replacement on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington on Monday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work on Jan. 23 on a concrete slab replacement project on Interstate 25. Work will take place on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington. This project consists of the removal and replacement of designated concrete panels on I-25 between Mile Point 281 and...
EPA begins process to regulate plane leaded gas, Boulder County shows support
The Boulder County Commissioners agreed to join other local governments in supporting the Environmental Protection Agency’s, or EPA’s, proposed finding that leaded aviation gas endangers public health and welfare. In Oct. 2022, the EPA published an endangerment finding to review information on air pollutants and sources of air...
2 injured after car flies off highway ramp on US 36
At least two people were injured in an early morning crash that closed down the northbound U.S. 36 ramp in Westminster.
Niwot-based company awarded patent for signature verification
The Niwot-based company Parascript was recently awarded a patent for new signature verification technology. The company, which uses artificial intelligence for document processing, will use the patent to help businesses validate people’s identities, said Tatiana Vazulina, Parascript’s director of project management. “We always improve our technology,” she said....
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted...
RTD hosting open house on FasTracks extension to Longmont
Interested community members can attend an open house about the FasTracks line extension that is supposed to reach Longmont one day. FasTracks is the Regional Transportation District’s voter-approved transit expansion program that began in 2004. Part of that plan is to build commuter rail service from Denver Union Station to Boulder, terminating in Longmont.
Good morning, Longmont!
Cold; considerable cloudiness this morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Considerable cloudiness with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early with little or no accumulation. Wednesday. 32 °F. Rather cloudy and cold with snow at times with little or no accumulation. Wednesday Night. 14 °F. Rather...
Longmont police report: Jan. 23, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Understanding who gets to choose Rep. Bernett’s replacement
The process to replace a state representative who resigned from office takes place next week, but the constitution of the committee to select her replacement was determined long before she resigned. House District 12 Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her position Jan. 8, the day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session...
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns
Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
