evangelinetoday.com
Big 2nd half lifts Opelousas past VPHS
By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor OPELOUSAS – The Ville Platte Bulldogs may well be on their way to something special this season, but Wednesday night saw them face a team that was able to match them blow-for-blow in the Opelousas Tigers. Ville Platte hung tight, but Opelousas ultimately rode a third quarter where they outscored the Bulldogs by a 23-15 margin to hold off a big fourth quarter by…
theadvocate.com
Eunice basketball season may be over after loose-ball fight in Washington-Marion game
The Eunice Bobcats' boys basketball season is still on hold after being suspended indefinitely following a fight during a game against Washington-Marion on Jan. 13. Although they are still awaiting a final ruling from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, it appears as if both the Bobcats and Charging Indians' seasons are over.
theadvocate.com
Youthful Abbeville girls basketball team enjoying three-game winning streak in district after up and down start
The Abbeville girls basketball team set out to accomplish more than just a winning season this year. Wildcats coach Ashly Boudreaux said she believed she had a talented roster despite the Wildcats being young and inexperienced. “I feel like our team can be as good as they want to be,”...
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Class 1A St. John hires alum as its new head football coach
Bryan Troxclair Jr. always figured he would coach at his alma mater one day. But to be the head football coach age 33?. Troxclair says being hired as the head coach at Class 1A St. John of Plaquemine is a dream scenario. Troxclair spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Class 5A Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Strong first half carries Arkansas to easy win, handing LSU seventh loss in a row
The struggling LSU basketball team was hit by a blizzard Tuesday night, literally and figuratively. While a winter storm raged outside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a real snow job actually happened on the court in the first half of LSU’s matchup with Arkansas. After an unexpected loss...
theadvocate.com
Perfect 10 vaults LSU junior Haleigh Bryant to SEC co-gymnast of the week honors
LSU’s Haleigh Bryant was named Southeastern Conference co-gymnast of the week Tuesday, sharing the honor with Auburn’s Suni Lee. The junior recorded her fourth straight all-around title with a career high-tying 39.750 on Friday against Missouri. Bryant posted a perfect 10 on vault — her first this season and sixth of her career — and won the floor title with a 9.95.
theadvocate.com
Athletic directors to meet as three-day LHSAA convention activities begin Wednesday
The first day designated for the annual LHSAA convention will be all about the LHSADA. An LHSAA executive committee meeting typically has been held on Wednesday to kick off the three-day event at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. But this time around, that meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.
theadvocate.com
LSU great Sylvia Fowles passes 'crown' to Angel Reese after record-breaking performance
The crown has been passed from an all-time LSU women's basketball great to its new star player. And it was the all-time great, former All-American center Sylvia Fowles, who made coronation "official." Reese made it 20 double-doubles in 20 games as an LSU Tiger on Monday night with 14 points...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits
Tigers hosted a number of the top players in the country on Saturday, prospects took to social media after.
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson expects some players to make sacrifices for his No. 1 team
The stage is set for a big LSU baseball season. Former LSU shortstop and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman introduced LSU coach Jay Johnson in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 at the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s First Pitch Banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening with the words, "Let’s go win a national championship, coach."
Deja vu: New Iberia gearing up for bad weather, again
Residents of Iberia Parish will not be being taking the pending storm threat lightly. Last month's tornado has served as a lesson learned.
Severe Weather in Acadiana
Acadiana is under an elevated threat for severe weather on Tuesday as damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and hail are possible.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 25, 2023
The Zachary Rotary Bunny Hop is April 1 at 4630 Virginia St., in front of Virginia Street Snowballs. The 1-mile fun run/walk is $20 and starts at 8 a.m. The 5K run is $30 and starts at 8:30 a.m. Prices increase after March 25. Register by March 12 to receive...
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
WAFB.com
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
