ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evangelinetoday.com

Big 2nd half lifts Opelousas past VPHS

By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor OPELOUSAS – The Ville Platte Bulldogs may well be on their way to something special this season, but Wednesday night saw them face a team that was able to match them blow-for-blow in the Opelousas Tigers. Ville Platte hung tight, but Opelousas ultimately rode a third quarter where they outscored the Bulldogs by a 23-15 margin to hold off a big fourth quarter by…
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Perfect 10 vaults LSU junior Haleigh Bryant to SEC co-gymnast of the week honors

LSU’s Haleigh Bryant was named Southeastern Conference co-gymnast of the week Tuesday, sharing the honor with Auburn’s Suni Lee. The junior recorded her fourth straight all-around title with a career high-tying 39.750 on Friday against Missouri. Bryant posted a perfect 10 on vault — her first this season and sixth of her career — and won the floor title with a 9.95.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson expects some players to make sacrifices for his No. 1 team

The stage is set for a big LSU baseball season. Former LSU shortstop and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman introduced LSU coach Jay Johnson in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 at the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s First Pitch Banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening with the words, "Let’s go win a national championship, coach."
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Jan. 25, 2023

The Zachary Rotary Bunny Hop is April 1 at 4630 Virginia St., in front of Virginia Street Snowballs. The 1-mile fun run/walk is $20 and starts at 8 a.m. The 5K run is $30 and starts at 8:30 a.m. Prices increase after March 25. Register by March 12 to receive...
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy