By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor OPELOUSAS – The Ville Platte Bulldogs may well be on their way to something special this season, but Wednesday night saw them face a team that was able to match them blow-for-blow in the Opelousas Tigers. Ville Platte hung tight, but Opelousas ultimately rode a third quarter where they outscored the Bulldogs by a 23-15 margin to hold off a big fourth quarter by…

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO