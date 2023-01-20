Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Department Of Public Health said Friday it has detected two cases of a novel strain of gonorrhea resistant to antibiotics. It's the first time antibiotic resistant gonorrhea has been found. The CDC is investigating.

Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said Friday that a new strain of antibiotic gonorrhea discovered in her state is "a serious health concern." The CDC is investigating. Photo courtesy of Margret Cooke Linked In

"The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH, the CDC, and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting in the US," said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement. "We urge all sexually active people to be regularly tested for sexually transmitted infections and to consider reducing the number of their sexual partners and increasing their use of condoms when having sex. Clinicians are advised to review the clinical alert and assist with our expanded surveillance efforts."

Both cases in Massachusetts were successfully cured with ceftriaxone, the antibiotic currently recommended to treat gonorrhea.

CDC guidelines say "only ceftriaxone is recommended for treating gonorrhea in the United States." Its previous guidelines called for dual therapy with two antibiotics.

According to the CDC , surveillance data for 2021 shows 2.5 million reported cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, congenital syphilis and chlamydia in the United States.

The Massachusetts health department said it is working with the CDC to investigate the novel gonorrhea strain and the health department is expanding its gonorrhea specimens testing to see if there are other people who have it.

This antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhea previously had been seen in Asia-Pacific regions, but it's the first time the strain has been detected in the United States.

Gonorrhea is a bacterial sexually transmitted infection. There may be no symptoms, but if left untreated, it can result in pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and other health problems, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public health.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com