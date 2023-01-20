ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The USNS Earl Warren will be christened in San Diego on Saturday morning, Navy officials said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xy0Ew_0kLlKtAa00
The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren will be christened Saturday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

The John Lewis -class replenishment oiler is named after the late chief justice of the Supreme Court who served from 1953 to 1969. It is the third ship in its class and will be operated by the Navy's Military Sealift Command.

"Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren's legacy continues to live on in civil rights, freedom and democracy," Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement. "His contributions to equality have greatly strengthened our nation. There is no doubt that the future civilian mariner crew aboard this ship will embody Warren's legacy."

Warren's grandson, Dr. Earl Warren, will give remarks at the ceremony while Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. Kagan is the ship's sponsor.

Del Toro will give the principal address along with remarks from Vice Adm . Darse E. "Del" Crandall Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy; and Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command.

The John Lewis-class ships are part of the current T-AO187-class fleet replenishment oilers to provide underway replenishment of fuel to U.S. Navy ships at sea. The ships are part of the Navy's Combat Logistics Force.

General Dynamics won the $3.2 billion contract from the Navy in 2016 for the design and construction of the first six ships of the Future Fleet Replenishment Ship in the John Lewis-class.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court finally issues first ruling of term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday belatedly issued the first ruling of its nine-month term that started in October, more than a month behind its normal schedule. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court's first opinion, with the justices ruling unanimously against Navy veteran Adolfo Arellano in a technical dispute over disability benefits. The court dismissed a second case concerning the scope of attorney-client privilege without issuing a written ruling.
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
defensenews.com

With issues resolved, Bradley to get Iron Fist protection system

WASHINGTON — Following a redesign of how Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist active protection system is incorporated onto a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, the U.S. Army is now preparing to field the capability to a full brigade. The Army has worked toward providing the Bradley fleet with APS technology...
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
524K+
Followers
72K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy