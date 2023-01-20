ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.  Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Ezekiel Elliott

Well, that was ugly. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday. The Divisional Round playoff game ended in pretty embarrassing fashion for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys drew up a bizarre play that had Elliott under center. ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players

Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol. “We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement

Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: 49ers Player Was Arrested On Tuesday Morning

With the NFC Championship Game set for this weekend, 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.  Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He was released after posting bail, according to The Mercury News.  The ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen 'Relationship' News

Gisele Bundchen was once again spotted with her notable trainer, Joaquim Valente, earlier this month. Photos of Gisele and Joaquim went viral on social media earlier in January, following Tom Brady's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. According to PEOPLE, Gisele and Joaquim have a ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Morning

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon, though fans were not happy with the officiating.  Many NFL fans believe that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated differently than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.  ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
