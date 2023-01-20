Read full article on original website
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Related
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To The Bengals' Win Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes has waited a long time for this. Next weekend, Mahomes and the Chiefs will battle Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship. It's a rematch of last year's conference title game. The Bengals won that game 27-24. Mahomes is counting down the clock until the ...
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff
Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now
The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line. Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend's Pregame Message Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, wants a date to the AFC Championship Game next weekend. Olivia attended Joe's playoff game between the Bengals and Bills in Buffalo today. Before the game started, she posted a simple three-word message on Instagram. "Good luck 9," she ...
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Ezekiel Elliott
Well, that was ugly. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday. The Divisional Round playoff game ended in pretty embarrassing fashion for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys drew up a bizarre play that had Elliott under center. ...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players
Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol. “We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement
Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers
This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Breaking: 49ers Player Was Arrested On Tuesday Morning
With the NFC Championship Game set for this weekend, 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He was released after posting bail, according to The Mercury News. The ...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen 'Relationship' News
Gisele Bundchen was once again spotted with her notable trainer, Joaquim Valente, earlier this month. Photos of Gisele and Joaquim went viral on social media earlier in January, following Tom Brady's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. According to PEOPLE, Gisele and Joaquim have a ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Morning
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon, though fans were not happy with the officiating. Many NFL fans believe that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated differently than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. ...
