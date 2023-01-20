Read full article on original website
William Terrill
3d ago
That teacher deserved to get fired on multiple levels. The pointless use of those words added to the fact she obviously never taught the kids the difference between your and you're
ammosexual
3d ago
I bet this person got tired of been a teacher for X reason and decided to do this to get fired. There ain’t no way abnormal thinking teacher would do such a thing.
Galveston Gal
3d ago
This teacher obviously wanted to be fired. I mean, seriously, what teacher in their right mind would hand this out to their students? Certainly not a teacher that values their job or their students.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Teacher Fired for Assignment on Slurs
How in the hell is this anything a kid should be learning in school?!. As many of you know, I did not grow up here in Texas. I know for a fact at my elementary school we did not have a day where we learned about slurs. Sure, I heard them from s***head kids at my school growing up. Don't remember my elementary school teacher handing me an assignment with the N-word on it.
proclaimerscv.com
Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade
After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
Elgin Courier
Threat at middle school investigated
Security is enhanced at Elgin Middle School today after an online rumor, although parents had reason to be relieved in the morning. The Elgin Police Department found no credence to a threat discovered Sunday, Jan. 22. Extra security has been added out an abundance of caution. “This has been determined...
KVUE
Pflugerville ISD parents fight to save Kickstart Kids martial arts program
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD parents are fighting to save a martial arts program that could lose funding. The district could make changes to the Kickstart Kids program that it's been using for 15 years. It's a martial arts program that teaches kids discipline, respect and responsibility. Pflugerville ISD...
Texas Middle School Parts Ways With Teacher Who Assigned Racial Slur Worksheets
Students received a "Trigger Words Scramble" that included the N-word, as well as derogatory terms like “fat” and “crackhead.”
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
KWTX
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’
KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
earnthenecklace.com
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
KWTX
‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
hppr.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
KWTX
Trial underway for ex-city of Waco employee accused of assaulting police officer during disturbance
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a former city of Waco employee who authorities say held a knife to a police officer’s throat and tried to grab his gun during a disturbance in 2018. Ronald Louis Turner, 32, is on trial...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Plane crash in Texas kills 4 members of Tennessee Church
A small plane carrying four members of a Tennessee church crashed while approaching a Texas airport, killing all passengers on board. The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32, was on its way to the city of Burnet when it went down in a field near the airport.
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
