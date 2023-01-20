Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Oral Microbiota Linked to Severe Stroke
A recently published study of those who experienced stroke found that the oral microbiome of patients with the most severe stroke had high levels of oral bacteria and cytokines compared with those who had undergone less serious stroke. Containing 224 patients, the study found that those who experienced severe or cardioembolic stroke had elevated levels of Megasphaera, Prevotella_1, Clostridia, Selenomonas_3, Prevotella_6, Dialister, Staphylococcus, Staphylococcaceae, and Peptostreptococcus. Regardless of severity, all of those who had a stroke had higher levels of IL-6, IL-8, IL-1β, TNF-α, and sCD40L than those who had not experienced stroke. The study has yet to undergo peer review. Click here to read more.
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
tctmd.com
Angioedema Risk No Higher With ARNI Than With ACE Inhibitors, ARBs
Patients with heart failure who start taking sacubitril/valsartan (Entresto; Novartis) do not appear to have a greater risk of angioedema than do those who opt for an ACE inhibitor or ARB instead, an analysis of administrative claims data shows. In fact, new users of the angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI), as...
labpulse.com
Research shows biomarkers may provide early warning for pregnancy complications
China’s Ningbo University scientists have identified biomarkers in blood samples that could provide an early warning system for three common and dangerous pregnancy complications. The study, published January 12 in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, may facilitate the early diagnosis and treatment needed to prevent poor perinatal outcomes and lifelong consequences resulting from these complications.
hcplive.com
Low- vs High-Dose Exercise Programs Yielded Similar Benefits in Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis
The multicenter superiority trial evaluated patients with diagnosed knee osteoarthritis and a history of pain and decreased knee function using patient-tailored exercise programs. Although high-dose exercise produced similar results in patients with knee osteoarthritis, small benefits were observed regarding knee function in quality of life (QoL) and knee function in...
hcplive.com
ACTIVE-AF Suggests Physical Activity May Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Risk
Results from the ACTIVE-AF trial indicate participation in an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence and improved symptom severity among patients with AF. New findings from the ACTIVE-AF study indicate an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence among patients with paroxysmal or persistent, symptomatic atrial fibrillation (AF). The ACTIVE-AF six-month intervention combining...
technologynetworks.com
Promising Parkinson's Disease Treatment Candidate Identified in Mouse Study
A new study has identified a promising drug candidate that can protect neurons from degeneration in mouse models of Parkinson’s disease. The research is published in Science Translational Medicine. Addressing an unmet need. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, and over the last 25 years,...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for RAS Wild-Type, HER2+ mCRC
MOUNTAINEER study results have wowed the FDA, leading to an accelerated FDA approval of tucatinib plus trastuzumab as RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer treatment. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to tucatinib (Tukysa) in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin) for the treatment of adult patients with RAS wild-type,...
targetedonc.com
Promising Efficacy and Safety Signals Shown With Encorafenib Triplet in BRAF V600E+ mCRC
The combination use of encorafenib plus cetuximab and chemotherapy appeared to be safe and effective in treating patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Encorafenib (Braftovi) plus cetuximab (Erbitux) and chemotherapy demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), along with tolerable safety, according to safety lead-in results announced ahead of the phase 3 BREAKWATER study (NCT04607421).1.
hcplive.com
Kendall Beck, MD: Promising New Tofacitinib Data From the Crohn's and Colitis Congress
Dose de-escalation of tofacitinib resulted in less hospitalizations for patients with ulcerative colitis. While clinical trials do not always mimic what is seen in practice, new data presented during the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress 2023 in Denver from a real-world look show tofacitinib dose de-escalation continues to be efficacious for patients with moderate and severe ulcerative colitis.
hcplive.com
TNF Inhibitors May Reduce CVD Risk in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
A systematic review and meta-analysis of 30 studies indicates a favorable effect of TNF inhibitors on surrogate markers for CVD risk. New results from a systematic review and meta-analysis suggest a favorable effect of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors on reducing cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
MedicalXpress
A soybean protein blocks LDL cholesterol production, reducing risks of metabolic diseases
A protein in soybeans blocks the production of a liver enzyme involved in the metabolism of triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein, scientists found in a recent study. Consuming soy flour rich in the protein B-conglycinin has the potential to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and lower the risk of metabolic diseases such as atherosclerosis and fatty liver disease, said Elvira de Mejia, a professor of food science and human nutrition at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the corresponding author of the study.
targetedonc.com
ctDNA Serves as Biomarker for Early Response Assessment in Advanced CRC
Compared with other tumor biomarkers, circulating tumor DNA may be ideal for early response assessment and have potential to enable use of adaptive clinical study designs in the future for patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Due to the short half-life of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), it serves as an ideal...
neurology.org
Neuropathology-Independent Association Between APOE Genotype and Cognitive Decline Rate in the Normal Aging-Early Alzheimer Continuum
Background and Objectives We previously found that the APOE genotype affects the rate of cognitive decline in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer disease (AD) dementia independently of its effects on AD neuropathologic changes (ADNC) and copathologies. In this study, we tested the hypothesis that the APOE alleles differentially affect the rate of cognitive decline at the normal aging-early AD continuum and that this association is independent of their effects on classical ADNC and copathologies.
Psychiatric Times
Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy: Changing Lives With a Whole-Person Approach
Are you ready to understand how recovery-oriented cognitive therapy (CT-R) promotes wellness and empowerment for individuals experiencing serious mental health challenges? Check out this CME article. primipil/AdobeStock. CATEGORY 1 CME. Premiere Date: January 20, 2023. Expiration Date: July 20, 2024. This activity offers CE credits for:. 1. Physicians (CME) 2....
physiciansweekly.com
Edoxaban’s Efficacy and Safety in Patients Following Valve Repair or Surgical Bioprosthetic Valve Implantation
The following is the summary of “Efficacy and safety of edoxaban in patients early after surgical bioprosthetic valve implantation or valve repair: A randomized clinical trial” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Shim, et al. Patients undergoing bioprosthetic valve implantation or repair...
ajmc.com
Sintilimab Plus Bevacizumab Biosimilar Improves Response Rates, Depth of Response in HCC
Compared with sorafenib, a combination of sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar improved responses in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Combining sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar (IBI305) improved the objective response rate (ORR), time to response (TTR), duration of response (DOR), and depth of response compared with sorafenib with tolerable and manageable adverse events of special interest (AESIs) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The results were presented in 2 abstracts at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held January 19-21, 2023, in San Francisco, California.
ajmc.com
Study Finds Ixazomib Beneficial in MM Patients With High-Risk Cytogenic Traits
A recent study found that ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival versus a placebo in multiple myeloma regardless of cytogenetic risk status. For patients with multiple myeloma (MM), certain cytogenic abnormalities (CAs) are associated with worse prognosis, but treatment with proteasome inhibitors (PIs) such as ixazomib (Ninlaro, Takeda) seems to benefit patients even when high-risk CAs are present. A study published in Blood Cancer Journal found that regardless of cytogenetic status, ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival (PFS) versus a placebo in MM patients.
