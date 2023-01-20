A recently published study of those who experienced stroke found that the oral microbiome of patients with the most severe stroke had high levels of oral bacteria and cytokines compared with those who had undergone less serious stroke. Containing 224 patients, the study found that those who experienced severe or cardioembolic stroke had elevated levels of Megasphaera, Prevotella_1, Clostridia, Selenomonas_3, Prevotella_6, Dialister, Staphylococcus, Staphylococcaceae, and Peptostreptococcus. Regardless of severity, all of those who had a stroke had higher levels of IL-6, IL-8, IL-1β, TNF-α, and sCD40L than those who had not experienced stroke. The study has yet to undergo peer review. Click here to read more.

7 DAYS AGO