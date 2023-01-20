Read full article on original website
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Mexico’s former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case
NEW YORK (AP) — An anonymous jury has gotten its first look at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. Opening statements were delivered Monday for Genaro García Luna’s trial in a Brooklyn federal court. His lawyers say there’s no credible evidence against him and that the case is built on the word of cartel members. His case folds in Mexico’s politics, its vast and violent drug trade, uncomfortable connections between the two, and delicate U.S.-Mexico relations about fighting drugs and corruption.
Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch
The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
Alleged serial armed carjackers hid in freezer in effort to evade US Capitol Police, USCP says
US Capitol Police arrested two 18-year-old alleged carjackers Tuesday who hid in an outdoor restaurant freezer following an attempted traffic stop that turned into a car chase, USCP said. Officers attempted to pull over a white BMW sedan near the 100 block of E Street NW in Washington, DC, that...
Oath Keepers members found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Three members of the Oath Keepers and a fourth person associated with the far-right militia group were convicted of seditious conspiracy by a Washington, DC, jury on Monday for their role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The four men — Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo...
Italian police arrest man whose ID helped fugitive mobster
ROME (AP) — Italian police in Sicily say they have arrested the man whose identity was allegedly used by a convicted Mafia boss who became Italy’s No. 1 fugitive during 30 years on the run. Carabinieri police said on Monday evening that Andrea Bonafede had been arrested on a warrant issued by judicial authorities in Palermo. When Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured last week at a Palermo clinic where he was receiving chemotherapy, he was using an official identity card with Bonafede’s name but with his own photo. When Messina Denaro was arrested, police also took into custody another man who had driven him to the clinic. Investigators contend that the real Bonafede received money from Messina Denaro to buy a house in western Sicily that served as one of the fugitive’s hideouts.
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
