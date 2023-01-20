Read full article on original website
Park hopping, ride photo changes coming to Disneyland on Feb. 4
There are some changes for guests coming to Disneyland next month, including making it easier to park hop and complimentary attraction photos for guests. In addition, Disneyland said it will open up the Magic Key program as well. Here are the specifics:. 11 a.m. Park Hopping. Beginning February 4, 2023,...
Disney World extended evening theme park hours through mid-March 2023
Disney World has kicked off extended theme park hours on select nights for certain select resort guests. Those staying at certain participating hotels will receive an additional two hours at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom on Mondays and Wednesdays. This is taking place as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration...
Disney provides sneak peek of Te Fiti figure in EPCOT
Disney is finishing up work on the World Nature neighborhood in EPCOT and is providing a sneak peek of Te Fiti as part of the Journey of Water, Inspirted by Moana coming attraction. The 16-foot tall Te Fiti Figure and her pose was a close collaboration with Walt Disney Animation...
The complete schedule during EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023
The schedule of the artists appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been released for the entire festival taking place Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023. More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will showcase and sell their works at a variety of special tents that...
4 big attraction refurbishments begin today at Walt Disney World
Four big attraction refurbishments begin today – Jan. 9 – at Walt Disney World, one at Magic Kingdom, another at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the fourth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Annual refurbishments are a standard process as rides need to...
Figment Popcorn Bucket returns, one of many Figment items at Festival of Arts
Yes, the Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket is coming back to this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, hopefully without the huge lines like last year. And, there’s a lot more Figment at the festival you can enjoy. New this year, you will be able to explore Figment’s...
Magic shots, special photo ops at EPCOT Festival of the Arts
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has kicked off and there are a number of special magic shots and photo ops during the festival from Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023, ranging from Figment shots, to putting yourself in works of art to nighttime paint magic opportunities. Here’s a...
3 Disney World changes coming to help save money and time
Walt Disney World today announced a trio of changes aimed at improving the guest experience and help save a little money. Disney announced that it will be relaxing its park reservation requirements for passholders who visit after 2 p.m., will be adding ride photos to Disney Genie+ and is reinstating free self-parking to guests staying at Disney resorts.
‘Happily Ever After’ fireworks returns to Magic Kingdom on April 3
It’s coming back. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” is retunring to the Magic Kingdom on April 3 featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A., according to Disney. The current fireworks show, “Disney Enchantment,” was introduced for the 50th anniversary celebration of Magic Kingdom on Oct. 1,...
The chalk drawings around the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts
Every year during the arts festival at Disney World Imagineers puts chalk drawings around the World Showcase in EPCOT. This year, during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Disney added a new location, this one is outside the Imagination! Pavilion, where we find Mickey from the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and a Magic Broom.
Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, hotel room deals for Florida residents offered
As the new year starts, Walt Disney World is offering up to deals for Florida residents, the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket and a savings of up to 20% on select Disney hotel stays through early 2023. Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a...
Tiana’s Palace restaurant opening in late 2023 at Disneyland
Disneyland will be expanding its theming of “The Princess and the Frog” into New Orleans Square at Disneyland by transforming the French Market Restaurant into Tiana’s Palace. Disneyland recently opened Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a new retail shop that Tiana opened with her mother,...
Adventures by Disney announces 2024 river cruise itineraries
Adventures by Disney announced the return to three of Europe’s most iconic rivers for the 2024 travel season. With 22 river cruise departures planned, Adventures by Disney guests will once again offer sailings on the Rhine River, the Danube River and the Seine River. Headlining the 2024 lineup is...
All new food, novelty items coming to Disneyland to celebrated Disney 100
It is a week and half until Disneyland kicks off The Walt Disney Company’s 100 year anniversary celebration and the resort will be introducing close to 60 new food and novelty items, including a thermal tumbler and a Mickey Mouse sipper. There will be special treats available across Disneyland...
New ‘Encanto,’ Tiana topiaries coming to 2023 EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival
Spring will be sprouting some new topiaries at this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival including members of the family Madrigal from “Encanto” and Princess Tiana. The festival kicks off at Walt Disney World on March 1 and continues through July 5 this year with topiaries,...
How Disneyland will ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ during 2023 Black History Month
During Black History Month in February, Disneyland will honor Black heritage and culture with a number of limited-time offerings across the resort, in addition to current experiences such as “Tale of the Lion King” stage show, African-inspired cuisine at Troubadour Tavern and training sessions with the Dora Milaje.
UPDATE: Disney After Hours ticket sales for 2023
Disney After Hours returns to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios this month for the first time since COVID-19. The extra ticketed event lets guests in the theme park for three extra hours after the park closes, offering shorter wait times for attractions and ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—all included in the cost of this ticketed event—available at carts stationed throughout the park.
Disney World reinstates daily housekeeping at deluxe resorts
Starting today, Jan. 15, Walt Disney World is reinstituting daily housekeeping service at all Walt Disney World deluxe results. This is the first time the daily service has been brought back since COVID-19 reopening. Some deluxe resorts had already brought back the daily service but now all the deluxe location...
Merchandise coming to 2023 Walt Disney World Marthon weekend
The 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place the weekend of Jan. 4-8, 2023, and the merchandise will feature a 90’s retro vibe. In addition to the may t-shirts and sweathshirts, the merch includes logo headwear and Corkcicle drinkware, commemorative pins and pin sets, and a Loungefly backpack.
The most important dates in the 100-year history of the Walt Disney Company
The 100-year history of the Walt Disney Company is filled with animation, imagination, innovation and transformation. While the official anniversary isn’t until Oct. 16, 2023, the company — in true Disney fashion — will take the entire year to celebrate. When Walt and Roy Disney formed “The...
