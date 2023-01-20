Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Bay News 9
Tampa man says new immigration policy could make marriage visa wait times longer
TAMPA, Fla. — As hundreds of immigrants begin the application process under the President Biden's new immigration plan, others are learning they having to wait longer. President Joe Biden this month announced a new legal pathway for up to 30,000 migrants per month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua to temporarily come to the United States, as officials also plan to begin expelling people at the border from the same countries under pandemic-related restrictions.
Bay News 9
Supreme Court delays decision on hearing Texas, Florida social media moderation cases
GOP lawmakers have for years maintained that social media platforms such as Twitter suppress conservative viewpoints. Texas and Florida have passed laws that allow users to sue those platforms for the alleged censorship, but those laws remain blocked for now. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delayed a decision to...
Bay News 9
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. This...
Bay News 9
Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. Netanyahu announced he was firing Aryeh Deri, who serves as Interior and...
Comments / 0