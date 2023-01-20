ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Tampa man says new immigration policy could make marriage visa wait times longer

TAMPA, Fla. — As hundreds of immigrants begin the application process under the President Biden's new immigration plan, others are learning they having to wait longer. President Joe Biden this month announced a new legal pathway for up to 30,000 migrants per month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua to temporarily come to the United States, as officials also plan to begin expelling people at the border from the same countries under pandemic-related restrictions.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. This...
Bay News 9

Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. Netanyahu announced he was firing Aryeh Deri, who serves as Interior and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy