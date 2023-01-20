Celebrate Concord CA’s Comfort Food Month 2023 with a gourmet sausage-dog from Hillside Dawgz

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Related
sonomamag.com
Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag
Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
luxury-houses.net
Newly Built Stunning Property with Resort Style Amenities in Santa Rosa, California is Selling for 8.88 Million
4693 Wallace North Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa, California is a single level, Modern California style home was built to the highest standards under the collaboration of Alfa Partners, Sonoma Hill Builders & Bevan & Associates, located on nearly 12 acres in Foothill Ranch, equidistant to Healdsburg & Calistoga & just minutes to the Sonoma County Airport. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4693 Wallace North Road, please contact Randy Waller (Phone: 707-843-1382) at W Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
7x7.com
The Best Speakeasies in San Francisco
Speakeasies, those hidden bars of the Prohibition Era, have been staging a comeback in San Francisco for years now. And even though they aren't technically secret or even that hard to find, these lounges and hideouts from Chinatown to the Financial District still stir up our nostalgia for early 20th century clandestine cocktail culture.
Breakfast Little – a not-so-little start to your day!
As you may know, Winnie the Pooh once mused to Piglet that the questions, “What’s for breakfast?” and “I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?” amounted to the same thing. Breakfast is my favorite meal, yet I rarely get the chance to review breakfast spots. And I’m so late to this one!
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a senior resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new Oakland restaurant
The Nashville hot chicken craze continues to cast its spice-laden spell.
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans
Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Don’t forget to scroll to the bottom for a map! Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
foodgressing.com
Crumbl Cookies Concord California
Crumbl Cookies is one of the most popular and largest cookie companies in the U.S., and we visited their Concord CA location. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of over 200 flavors inspired by desserts of all kinds. Each week provides a brand new menu and a new lineup of flavors to taste.
SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
