Phillipsburg Rotary to hold Corks & Forks - Wine, Beer and Food Tasting Event

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Sample the cuisine of the best restaurants in the Lehigh Valley Area and support the Phillipsburg Rotarians at this year's Corks and Forks event.

The Phillipsburg Rotary has announced their annual event called 'Corks and Forks' at Flynn's on the Hill in Phillipsburg, NJ will take place May 1, 2023 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM.

If you operate a food, dessert or business serving the area, Corks and Forks will get you in front of over 150 attendees who enjoy food, beverages and support the Rotary Club, as well as the organizations they in turn support. Local Lehigh Valley businesses may supply a mini menu or specialty item to be featured for the event and will be advertised throughout the year.

Businesses may also contribute to the event with gift cards or promotions during the event.

The event has light fare provided by a host of local restaurants as well as a selection of spirits.

Proceeds from the event will be used to continue the Phillipsburg Rotary's philanthropic work in the Phillipsburg area and beyond.

Tickets and Sponsorships

Tickets will be available for purchase soon.

To sponsor, donate to the event tricky tray or to be a featured cork or fork business, contact the Phillipsburg Rotary club event committee.

About Rotary

Rotary is where neighbors, friends, and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create lasting change. They act locally and globally. Each day, members pour their passion, integrity, and intelligence into completing projects that have a lasting impact.

Recent donations from the Rotary club include funds for Opioid Abuse treatment, help for the victims of the tornadoes that affected the Carolinas, donations to the Cancer Hope Network, Habitat of Humanity, Firth Youth Center, the Warren County Sheriff's Department for personal locator technology for special needs residents, the Chamber of Commerce to support events in Shappell Park, NORWESCAP food bank, two local interact clubs and countless clubs throughout the Phillipsburg area.

Be part of this annual local event featuring some of the best local restaurants in the Lehigh Valley.

Save the date!







