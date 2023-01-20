ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Want to Run for Office? Candidates Sought for Westfield School Board Election

By Matt Kadosh
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD, NJ — The secretary of the Westfield Board of Education is accepting completed petitions for candidacy in the April 25 election, the school district announced Friday.

Petitions are due to Business Administrator/Board Secretary Patricia Ramos by 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6, school officials said.

Candidates may email petitions to pramos@westfieldnjk12.org, with a copy to mestevez@westfieldnjk12.org, or submit by mail to Patricia Ramos, 302 Elm Street, Westfield, NJ 07090.

The drawing of names for position on the April 25 ballot will be conducted Wednesday, March 15, at 1 p.m. in the 1st floor conference room at 302 Elm St.

All candidates must fill out a petition as an individual, school officials said. Those wishing to run on a joint ticket must also complete the joint petition, the district said.

For petition templates and additional information, click here.

Terms on the Westfield Board of Education are for three years.

Although previously held in November, school board elections this year were moved to the spring to coincide with a public vote on the budget.

