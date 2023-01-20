Lenape Business Students Celebrate Successful Regional Competition, Advance to States

MEDFORD, NJ — One of Lenape High School's business clubs is celebrating a recent successful weekend of competition with other schools in the region, which saw several students take home top prizes.

Students in Lenape's DECA Club, a business competition club in which students compete against other students at the District, State and National levels, recently competed in New Jersey DECA's Southeast District Conference on January 9 at the Doubletree in Cherry Hill. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

Other schools in the Southeast District include Bridgeton High School, Buena High School, Cherokee High School, Delsea Regional High School, Kingsway High School, Maple Shade High School, Pitman High School, Seneca High School, Shawnee High School, St. Augustine Prep, Washington Township High School, West Deptford High School and Williamstown High School.

Students who participated in the competition selected a variety of events in which to compete. The competition included a knowledge test as well as "Role Play", in which students are put into a real-life business scenario and are tasked with coming up with a solution to a business-type problem and are scored by judges.

As a result of their work at the January 9 competition, Lenape's DECA club will be sending 54 students to the 2023 State Career Development Conference, taking place from February 27 through March 1 at Harrah's in Atlantic City.. Twenty-two Lenape students were top award winners in their events at the Southeast District Conference.

Marketing Management Team: Lana Minato and Bria Morgan (1st Place); Adithya Selvakumar and Aayush Talreja (2nd Place)

Principles of Business Management and Administration: Amogh Biradar (3rd Place); Ananya Bongoni

Principles of Marketing: Nesa Shah (1st Place)

Professional Selling: Jessica Yao (1st Place); Renee Cuff (3rd Place)

Restaurant and Food Service Management: Jayla Mosley-Spruell

Retail Merchandising: Alexander Elamthuruthy

Sports Entertainment Marketing Management Team: Jonathan Adelmann and Carter Reilly (3rd Place); Pranav Nair and Summay Patel

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series: Adam Freedman (1st Place)

Travel and Tourism Marketing Management Team: Dhriti Cagathi and Andrea Lee (1st Place); Mohamed Affan Ibrahim and Ethan Kaligis (2nd Place); Benjamin Duarte and Natalie Swann

For more information about DECA, visit https://njdeca.org/.



