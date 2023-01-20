ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenape Business Students Celebrate Successful Regional Competition, Advance to States

By Kristin Antonello
MEDFORD, NJ — One of Lenape High School's business clubs is celebrating a recent successful weekend of competition with other schools in the region, which saw several students take home top prizes.

Students in Lenape's DECA Club, a business competition club in which students compete against other students at the District, State and National levels, recently competed in New Jersey DECA's Southeast District Conference on January 9 at the Doubletree in Cherry Hill. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

Other schools in the Southeast District include Bridgeton High School, Buena High School, Cherokee High School, Delsea Regional High School, Kingsway High School, Maple Shade High School, Pitman High School, Seneca High School, Shawnee High School, St. Augustine Prep, Washington Township High School, West Deptford High School and Williamstown High School.

Students who participated in the competition selected a variety of events in which to compete. The competition included a knowledge test as well as "Role Play", in which students are put into a real-life business scenario and are tasked with coming up with a solution to a business-type problem and are scored by judges.

As a result of their work at the January 9 competition, Lenape's DECA club will be sending 54 students to the 2023 State Career Development Conference, taking place from February 27 through March 1 at Harrah's in Atlantic City.. Twenty-two Lenape students were top award winners in their events at the Southeast District Conference.

Marketing Management Team: Lana Minato and Bria Morgan (1st Place); Adithya Selvakumar and Aayush Talreja (2nd Place)

Principles of Business Management and Administration: Amogh Biradar (3rd Place); Ananya Bongoni

Principles of Marketing: Nesa Shah (1st Place)

Professional Selling: Jessica Yao (1st Place); Renee Cuff (3rd Place)

Restaurant and Food Service Management: Jayla Mosley-Spruell

Retail Merchandising: Alexander Elamthuruthy

Sports Entertainment Marketing Management Team: Jonathan Adelmann and Carter Reilly (3rd Place); Pranav Nair and Summay Patel

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series: Adam Freedman (1st Place)

Travel and Tourism Marketing Management Team: Dhriti Cagathi and Andrea Lee (1st Place); Mohamed Affan Ibrahim and Ethan Kaligis (2nd Place); Benjamin Duarte and Natalie Swann

For more information about DECA, visit https://njdeca.org/.

'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days.  The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Plainfield School Board Announcements Include a Job Fair, Strategic Plan Updates, and more

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield Public Schools Superintendent Rashon K. Hasan made a number of announcements at Tuesday's school board meeting, while Board President Hanae Wyatt stated the school board's 2022-2023 public business meeting schedule is being modified. Moving forward, President Wyatt said, the board will only meet once a month. The scheduled dates are as follows: Feb. 28, March 28, April 18, May 23 and June 20. The district is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., hiring teachers and staff to fill vacancies for this year and the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The district is...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Butch Kowal Foundation Hosting Fundraiser to Support Rahway Seniors with Scholarships, Other Charitable Causes

RAHWAY, NJ — Butch Kowal's Tavern has been a Rahway landmark since 1950. It's the place "where good friends meet," and when it's not cultivating good times and offering drinks and food and providing entertainment, it's serving the community and residents in other, more altruistic ways. Peter Kowal, the son of the founder, has long been a generous philanthropist in the community of Rahway, as was his father, through his support of fundraisers, scholarships, and other causes. The Butch Kowal Foundation, which oversees the business's philathropic activities, is holding a fundraiser on January 29 to support its decades-long Butch Kowal Achievement Scholarship that supports college-bound seniors, along with a host...
RAHWAY, NJ
Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
CAMDEN, NJ
Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Falls to St. Thomas Aquinas, 74-52

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team faced Middlesex County's top team Tuesday night, and St. Thomas Aquinas came out on top, 74-52. Tamea El led the Bears (6-9) with 13 points and Julianna DelosSantos-Branson finished with 11 points. Brooke Motusesky scored 10 points for East Brunswick. Leah Crosby finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3), which led, 18-9, after a quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Girls Swimming: Kent Place Defeats Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 92-78

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ - In their first meet after the Union County championships, Scotch Plains-Fanwood didn't have enough to overtake Kent Place, which won, 92-78, at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lizzie Washburn of Kent Place, who was the champion at the Union County tournament in the 100 butterfly on Sunday, won the 100 fly and the 200 IM on Tuesday. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, giving her four victories for the afternoon. Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Billie Sherratt won the 200 freestyle, for which she is this year's Union County champion, and the...
SUMMIT, NJ
Scotch Plains Mayor Swears in New Firefighters and Captains, Township Bids Farewell to Retiring Police Chief

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- The Township of Scotch Plains officially said goodbye and thank you to retiring police chief Ted Conley, whose last day on the job will by Jan. 31. "Chief Conley has been a partner to this council since day one, only trying to help us do our jobs and make the township better," said Mayor Josh Losardo. "He's always been reliable, at all hours and days of the week. There was never a moment that he didn't try and help." "The entire Scotch Plains community is grateful for his exemplary service and leadership," the mayor added. "We're all thrilled...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Asbury Woodcraft—creating custom made furniture using reclaimed wood since 2012

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Upon walking into Asbury Woodcraft, located on the second floor of the Shoppes at the Arcade at 658 Cookman Ave., customers will be greeted by not only the shop owner's dog Emma, but they will find a variety of one of a kind reclaimed, redesigned and repurposed custom woodcraft that can be transformed to fit their unique furnishing needs.   John Gribbin opened his woodworking business in 2012 after running an antique center in Red Bank for 29 years.  “While I was there I began making stuff…it was an evolution, it grew from one thing into another. For...
ASBURY, NJ
Film in New Jersey: Meet the Experts at Holmdel ChamberCast. In-Person Networking, Tues. Jan. 31, at Bell Works.

HOLMDEL, NJ: Let's Talk Film in New Jersey! Under New Jersey’s film and TV tax incentive, production in the Garden State Film Business is booming, and the forecast is steady continued growth.  In 2021 alone, Film in NJ had revenue of over $500 million, with 68 feature films and 132 TV series shot in the state; creating 5,500 jobs.   Add the anticipated Netflix Studio at Fort Monmouth, in Oceanport, NJ, and the impact on business growth in NJ will be something to talk about! Networking will begin at 9:00 a.m. Coffee sponsor is Infinite Care of Monmouth County. You can also join...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Red Bank Planning Board Approves Cannabis Cultivator Facility

Red Bank, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board unanimously approved three resolutions on Monday night after their public hearing on the borough’s Master Plan presentation. Approved Resolutions Cannabis Cultivator Facility The approval of a cannabis cultivator facility owned by Suzanne Duckworth and her father/partner, William Duckworth. They successfully changed the use of their property at 15 East Leonard Street from existing warehouse/commercial to the allowance of a cannabis cultivator facility To read a TAPinto Red Bank article, "Confusion Reigns...," on this Planning Board meeting, click HERE. To read the TAPinto Red Bank article on “Many More Marijuana Stores Could Soon Pop Up in Red...
RED BANK, NJ
Using an Unusual Procedure, Doylestown Borough Elects New Council Member

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Doylestown Borough got a new council member last night, but not without a little drama—and a procedural move the borough hasn’t used in 16 years. It all began when Council Member Tim Brennan resigned from council late last year to prepare for his new role as a state representative. That left a hole on the nine-member board. Council was going to have a meeting last week to appoint Brennan’s replacement to represent Ward 2, but there were some logistical obstacles. To meet its deadline of replacing board vacancies within 30 days, the borough had to tap its Vacancy Board. That board was...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
When are Plainfield Historic Preservation Commission Meetings Held in 2023?

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Members of the Historic Preservation Commission held their reorganization at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center Tuesday where they voted for Lawrence Quirk to act as chairman of the HPC in 2023, while William Michelson will assume the vice chair position. The board also finalized its 2023 calendar; members will convene at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in City Hall Library, 515 Watchung Avenue. Tuesday, Feb. Tuesday, March Tuesday, April Tuesday, May Tuesday, June Tuesday, July Tuesday, Aug. Tuesday, Sept. Tuesday, Oct. Tuesday, Nov. Tuesday, Dec.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
County Hosting Free Food Distribution Event on Saturday

WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey.  The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton.  Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box.  Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton.  Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Public Invited to Comment on Keep Somerset Moving Transportation Plan

SOMERVILLE, NJ – The Somerset County Planning Board invites residents to review its proposed “Keep Somerset Moving Transportation Plan 2045” at a virtual public meeting being held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Transportation is a priority for the Board of County Commissioners according to remarks by Director Shanel Y. Robinson at the county Reorganization meeting earlier this month. “One major priority is improving our transportation systems and helping residents easily and affordably get to their classes, jobs, medical appointments, shopping, and other necessary appointments. This is not only about improving Somerset County’s program, but about partnering with NJ TRANSIT and...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
The Week Ahead in Plainfield: Jan. 23-29

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Check out what's on TAP in Plainfield this week, including a job fair, a pop-up shop with local entrepreneurs, and a free family concert with the Plainfield Symphony. MONDAY The City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. at Plainfield Municipal Court, 325 Watchung Ave. Capacity is 56 persons; the meeting can also be viewed on the PCTV YouTube channel. Download the agenda here. Bowling: Vs. Union Catholic Regional High School at 4:00 p.m. Wrestling: Home match vs. Edison High School at 4:00 p.m. Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Plainfield Public Library, 800 Park Ave., in the Ann Louise Davis Room, 4:00 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Ryan Thompson Bass offers customers lessons and hand-crafted bass guitars

BELMAR, NJ — Those looking to learn how to play the bass or purchase a meticulously handcrafted one can look no further than Ryan Thompson Bass, located at 1006 1/2 Main Street in Belmar.  Since 2006, music instructor and self-taught luthier Ryan Thompson has been operating his music school, which over the years has turned also into a “wood shop” where he crafts bass guitars for clients. In addition to building instruments and teaching, the business also offers bass guitar repairs. Soon after establishing Ryan Thompson Bass in Belmar, the owner became the sole operator of the business. “I had a full...
BELMAR, NJ
Former Mercer County CFO was Unqualified Says State Investigators

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- The former Mercer County Chief Financial Officer, David Miller, was unqualified to hold the position says the Acting New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh in a scathing report issued on Tuesday.  The Office of State Comptroller (OSC) report detailed the findings of an investigation launched after a 2021 confidential complaint filed with the agency says that former Mercer County Financial Officer, David Miller did not hold the proper credentials mandated under state law for the position. The OSC report says that under Miller's leadership the finance department "lacked basic internal financial controls; it did not have an organizational chart, written...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
