Doylestown, PA

Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown Will Close Its Doors on Feb. 15

By Ed Doyle
 4 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Doylestown will lose one of its theaters next month when the Regal Barn Plaza closes its doors.

The 14-screen theater is located in the shopping center that contains Kohls. The entertainment newspaper Variety says that Regal Cinemas is closing 39 theaters across the country, including the location in Oaks, Pa.

The nearby Regal theater in Warrington Crossing shopping center on Easton Road will not be affected by the closures.

Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, says the closures will save the company $22 million a year. They hope the move will help save the company’s other theaters.

Cineworld is reportedly “rejecting” the leases of the theaters it will close on Feb. 15, 2023.

Facebook comments about the announcement said the Barn couldn’t compete with the amenities at other nearby theaters, including the recently renovated County Theater in the center of Doylestown.

