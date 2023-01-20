ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek Police Arrest Man Who Pushed His Way into Woman’s Apartment, Beat Her and Stole Expensive Watch

By Leon Fooksman
 4 days ago

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Coconut Creek police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly pushed his way into an apartment in the city, beat up a woman living there, and then stole an expensive watch and other items, police said.

Jihad Ahmed of Pompano Beach faces home invasion, burglary with battery, and violating a restraining order charges, police wrote in a social media post.

He is accused of showing up shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the woman’s home at Casa Palma in the 6100 block of North State Road 7.

According to police, Ahmed and the woman knew each other, and investigators determined he pushed his way into the woman’s apartment and punched and kicked her before he stole the watch and other items.

By the time police arrived, Ahmed took off, police said in the post.

Officers later caught up to him.

How police found Ahmed wasn’t explained in the post, and TAPinto Coconut Creek could not immediately get the police arrest report.

Ahmed was taken to the Broward County Jail.

According to the jail’s website managed by Broward Sheriff’s Office, Ahmed was not in custody at the jail on Friday.

It could not be determined when he was released.

