Pennsylvania State

NorthcentralPA.com

Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month

A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WGAL

PPL customers frustrated by skyrocketing electric bills

Some PPL customers are frustrated because their electric bills are doubling or even tripling, and they don't know why. One viewer who emailed News 8 On Your Side wrote, "Our bill went from $550 in November to $900 for the month of December. I'm retired and can't keep paying bills like that."
NorthcentralPA.com

Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to help homeowners recover from the financial impact of the pandemic. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ncsha.org

Application Window Opening Soon for $100M Housing Options Grant Program

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today has posted the final guidelines for the $100 million Housing Options Grant Program that is intended to provide a new affordable housing development tool to PHFA’s existing portfolio of housing resources by making additional money available to create or preserve more affordable rental housing in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How

The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Vehicle Restrictions Planned Wednesday for Pennsylvania Interstates

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to impose vehicle restrictions Wednesday due to the snowy, cold weather expected. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 a.m.:. Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180 I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
bctv.org

Pennsylvanians Encouraged to File Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Applications Online

Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022, the Department of Revenue announced Thursday. This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $7.6 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.
WFMZ-TV Online

Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27 News

Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon

(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

