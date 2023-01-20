Read full article on original website
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WGAL
PPL customers frustrated by skyrocketing electric bills
Some PPL customers are frustrated because their electric bills are doubling or even tripling, and they don't know why. One viewer who emailed News 8 On Your Side wrote, "Our bill went from $550 in November to $900 for the month of December. I'm retired and can't keep paying bills like that."
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to help homeowners recover from the financial impact of the pandemic. ...
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year.
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?
With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
ncsha.org
Application Window Opening Soon for $100M Housing Options Grant Program
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today has posted the final guidelines for the $100 million Housing Options Grant Program that is intended to provide a new affordable housing development tool to PHFA’s existing portfolio of housing resources by making additional money available to create or preserve more affordable rental housing in the state.
orangeandbluepress.com
Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How
The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Restrictions Planned Wednesday for Pennsylvania Interstates
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to impose vehicle restrictions Wednesday due to the snowy, cold weather expected. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 a.m.:. Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180 I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
local21news.com
PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
bctv.org
Pennsylvanians Encouraged to File Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Applications Online
Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022, the Department of Revenue announced Thursday. This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $7.6 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Pennsylvania Plastics Plant to Double in Size to Make Parts for Amtrak Cars
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global plastics giant plans to more...
WFMZ-TV Online
Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on `high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says
Three warehouses that will be built off Route 309 will add traffic to a "high-crash corridor," according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The commission recommends that if developer Kay Builder's proposal for Upper Saucon Township winds up employing more than 800 people, additional traffic studies should be carried out.
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon
(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state
Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
