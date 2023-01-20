ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball shares the wealth in easy win over ASU

TEMPE—If there were complaints about rotations and playing time after Arizona’s loss to Utah last week, there should be none after its 80-67 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats never trailed while playing all 11 healthy players on the roster. Ten of the 11 players scored. “Very important,”...
TEMPE, AZ
MLB

College Baseball Hall of Fame mourns death of Sal Bando

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sal Bando, a standout third baseman for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 1964-65 and a 2013 inductee into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78. “I am saddened to see the news of Sal’s passing,” said Mike Gustafson,...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?

After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
peoriatimes.com

Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale

Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
PEORIA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX Magazine Team Picks: Favorite Place for Hot Breakfast

February is National Hot Breakfast Month! What’s your fave warming morning meal?. “Skip past the John Holmes Burrito at Richardson’s and get the enchiladas and eggs with the green chile pork and turkey options. Southwestern breakfast nirvana.”. “The chicken fried chicken with deep-fried French toast at Original Breakfast...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
CHANDLER, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

