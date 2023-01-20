Read full article on original website
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Arizona State OL commit Sean Na'a breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Sean Na'a took his official visit to Arizona State over the weekend and didn't waste too much time at all announcing for the Sun Devils. We talked with Na'a on Sunday and it definitely seemed like more a matter of when, not if,...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball shares the wealth in easy win over ASU
TEMPE—If there were complaints about rotations and playing time after Arizona’s loss to Utah last week, there should be none after its 80-67 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats never trailed while playing all 11 healthy players on the roster. Ten of the 11 players scored. “Very important,”...
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, players speak after Bruins' 14-game winning streak ends in loss to Arizona
UCLA saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end Saturday at No. 11 Arizona, as the No. 5 Bruins took a 58-52 defeat. Coach Mick Cronin saw his team shoot just 38.8% from the field, as the Bruins lost for the first time in over two months, snapping a streak that dated back to November.
MLB
College Baseball Hall of Fame mourns death of Sal Bando
LUBBOCK, Texas – Sal Bando, a standout third baseman for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 1964-65 and a 2013 inductee into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78. “I am saddened to see the news of Sal’s passing,” said Mike Gustafson,...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
Arizona leaps from 11th to 6th in AP men’s basketball rankings
The Arizona Wildcats are trending up in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll after a home sweep of the Los Angeles area schools last week. Arizona (17-3) jumped from No. 11 last week to sixth, according to the latest poll released Monday morning. Tommy Lloyd’s squad beat USC, 81-66,...
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
KTAR.com
Arizona chef to compete in Food Network’s Chopped TV Show this week
PHOENIX — A local Arizona chef and partner of Humble Pie and Humble Bistro will compete on a Food Network show this week. On Tuesday’s, chef Jorge Gomez, who is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico, will compete in the television game show series, according to a press release. The...
Yardbarker
Jobs With the Spring Training Home, Camelback Ranch is Hiring for 2023 Season
Camelback Ranch is located in Phoenix Arizona and will be its 15th year as the spring training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers have released their Spring Training schedule and will kick off their season against the Chicago Cubs on February 26th. L.A. plays...
peoriatimes.com
Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale
Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
12news.com
Super Bowl restaurant reservations in hot demand
Super Bowl LVII is just 3 weeks away, and many Valley restaurants are already booked up! Two restaurants in Phoenix are getting ready for the busiest week of year.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Charter a Private Jet for WM Phoenix Open & Super Bowl Weekend With Sawyer Aviation
Phoenix will soon be a buzzing destination as Arizona hosts some of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the upcoming months, including the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII, which just so happen to take place on the same weekend. Sawyer Aviation, a private jet charter company headquartered...
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX Magazine Team Picks: Favorite Place for Hot Breakfast
February is National Hot Breakfast Month! What’s your fave warming morning meal?. “Skip past the John Holmes Burrito at Richardson’s and get the enchiladas and eggs with the green chile pork and turkey options. Southwestern breakfast nirvana.”. “The chicken fried chicken with deep-fried French toast at Original Breakfast...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
AZFamily
How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop
The Queen of Clean came on Good Morning, Arizona today to talk about some organizational hacks for your home. Singer of Plain White T’s surprises cancer patient with special performance. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Young Delilah got an in-hospital room surprise when the singer showed up to play...
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
247Sports
