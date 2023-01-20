Read full article on original website
Enumclaw upends Foss on road in key league matchup, takes 2A SPSL lead
Carter DeRosier led the Hornets with a game-high 23 points.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (Jan. 16-22)
Every week, SBLive compiles the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff. Now, you get to decide which one rises above the rest. Here are the nominees for SBLive's National Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. Voting closes ...
Central sweeps Grand Junction in hoops
A packed house got to watch Grand Junction and Central square off in hoops. The Grand Junction girls were looking for their first win of the season but Central proved to be too much. Central runs away with this one, 58-20. Grand Junction is still looking for its first win of the season.
