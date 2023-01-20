Read full article on original website
Jonas Muthoni’s Everyday Life Revolves Around ‘Changing the World,’ with His Online Marketing Expertise
Not all superheros wear capes, right? Because Jonas Muthoni doesn’t wear one. Jonas Muthoni is the founder and CEO of Deviate, a leading online marketing agency that offers comprehensive solutions for businesses to turn their ideas into traffic, leads, and, ultimately, revenue. Jonas is known as an online marketing expert, and the clients speak highly of him and his services.
