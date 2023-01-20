Read full article on original website
Microsoft will stop selling some Windows 10 downloads
Microsoft said it will stop selling Windows Home 10 and Pro downloads on Jan. 31, although it noted that Windows 10 will remain supported until Oct. 14, 2025.
