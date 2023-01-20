Read full article on original website
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close
Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
EatingWell
5 Foods to Stock Up On in January, According to a Dietitian
The motivation to eat well come January 1st is not a new phenomenon. The start of the new year seems to be our signal for reflection and new beginnings. Even dietitians get excited by the motivation in the air! But you don't need to go to drastic measures, like cutting out certain foods, to reach your health goals. Rather, focus on filling your plate with more good-for-you foods that will help you feel your best and reach your health goals. As a dietitian, these are 5 of my favorite foods that I stock up on every January to help me do just that. Read on to learn more, plus what to make with these delicious ingredients.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
myzeo.com
Tips for Selecting the Best Cannabis Seeds
Cannabis is one of the most popularly used drugs in the United States. There are currently 38 states that allow some form of marijuana usage. From medical purposes to legalized recreational use, cannabis can be found in many forms. When determining how to pick cannabis seeds, it’s important to choose...
Credit Karma tricked customers into thinking they were pre-approved for credit cards, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to customers the agency alleges were deceived into applying for products they weren't eligible for. Credit Karma used "dark patterns" to trick consumers into thinking they were "pre-approved" for credit card offers that they...
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
JPMorgan CEO says remote work isn't good for young people and managers, but can be 'perfectly reasonable' for coders and women with caregiver concerns
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said remote work can help women because the pandemic "taught us the burden on women" as primary caretakers "is enormous."
FDA orders menthol Vuse vape products off the market
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued marketing denial orders for two menthol Vuse vape products made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor. The company says it will fight the ban.
disruptmagazine.com
Story of Ash Geary, CEO of Remark an Ethical Marketing Agency
Are you looking to increase your brand’s credibility and reach? Do you want valuable customers who are loyal to your product or service? Ethical marketing is the way forward for intelligent businesses. It boosts goodwill by connecting with an audience that shares similar values and helps promote your brand’s message in a positive light. From being mindful of potential legal risks to figuring out how best to appeal to core ideals, We had a chance to interview Ash Geary, who was recently published on the frontpage of Entrepreneur, about his journey of starting an ethical marketing agency.
disruptmagazine.com
From Web-Admin To VC Fund Partner: The Path Into Venture World, A Founder’s Story with Vitaly Akimov
Vitaly Akimov is a general partner of the B2smB.vc investment fund. Vitaliy is a business growth tracker of entrepreneurs whose total capitalization of companies exceeds $500 million. He is an expert in attracting investments and building relationships with investors, key partners, and employees, and has conducted over 100 investment transactions.
disruptmagazine.com
Bringing the Best of Both Worlds: Barbara Boller Disrupts the Modeling and Marketing Industries with User-Generated Content
It’s no secret that the modeling world has become one of the most difficult industries to penetrate. With such precise requirements, overly strict standards, and downright hazardous working conditions, aspiring models constantly have to fight tooth and nail just to have their time in the limelight. Barbara Boller saw this massive gap in the industry and decided that it was finally time to solve one of the pressing issues that models and brands currently face in today’s digital world.
disruptmagazine.com
9 Branding Tips: How To Level Up Your Business With Your Brand
It’s not enough to just have a website that sells products, you need to make sure your customers are loyal and want to come back. Branding is an essential part of any business and the key component in building customer loyalty. In this blog post, we will discuss 9 Branding Tips for Ecommerce Business Owners who want their business to level up!
disruptmagazine.com
RPA in Supply Chain Management
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a software automation technology designed to ease the. workload for human workers. The automation technology can perform tedious tasks, allowing. human workers to focus more on work that requires human intelligence. A palletizing robot is. utilized in Supply Chain Management (SCM) because it improves the...
Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal
States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse, according to new research.
T-Mobile is hacked, user data is stolen, and awards $350 millions USD in compensation to its customers
One of the mobile phone operators discovered that more than 37 million customers suffered information leaks after a hack to their databases. The discovery was made in early January.
