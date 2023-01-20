Read full article on original website
Jonas Muthoni’s Everyday Life Revolves Around ‘Changing the World,’ with His Online Marketing Expertise
Not all superheros wear capes, right? Because Jonas Muthoni doesn’t wear one. Jonas Muthoni is the founder and CEO of Deviate, a leading online marketing agency that offers comprehensive solutions for businesses to turn their ideas into traffic, leads, and, ultimately, revenue. Jonas is known as an online marketing expert, and the clients speak highly of him and his services.
Bringing the Best of Both Worlds: Barbara Boller Disrupts the Modeling and Marketing Industries with User-Generated Content
It’s no secret that the modeling world has become one of the most difficult industries to penetrate. With such precise requirements, overly strict standards, and downright hazardous working conditions, aspiring models constantly have to fight tooth and nail just to have their time in the limelight. Barbara Boller saw this massive gap in the industry and decided that it was finally time to solve one of the pressing issues that models and brands currently face in today’s digital world.
Story of Ash Geary, CEO of Remark an Ethical Marketing Agency
Are you looking to increase your brand’s credibility and reach? Do you want valuable customers who are loyal to your product or service? Ethical marketing is the way forward for intelligent businesses. It boosts goodwill by connecting with an audience that shares similar values and helps promote your brand’s message in a positive light. From being mindful of potential legal risks to figuring out how best to appeal to core ideals, We had a chance to interview Ash Geary, who was recently published on the frontpage of Entrepreneur, about his journey of starting an ethical marketing agency.
Exploring How Cryptocurrency Is Transforming Major Industries
Cryptocurrency is revolutionizing the way we do business and interact with one another. It has transformed many industries, from finance and banking to retail and manufacturing. Cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses strong cryptography to secure financial transactions, control the creation of additional units, and verify the transfer of assets.
From Web-Admin To VC Fund Partner: The Path Into Venture World, A Founder’s Story with Vitaly Akimov
Vitaly Akimov is a general partner of the B2smB.vc investment fund. Vitaliy is a business growth tracker of entrepreneurs whose total capitalization of companies exceeds $500 million. He is an expert in attracting investments and building relationships with investors, key partners, and employees, and has conducted over 100 investment transactions.
RPA in Supply Chain Management
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a software automation technology designed to ease the. workload for human workers. The automation technology can perform tedious tasks, allowing. human workers to focus more on work that requires human intelligence. A palletizing robot is. utilized in Supply Chain Management (SCM) because it improves the...
MikeDaGreatt & E. Smitty are taking Hip-Hop to the “Blockchain”
For most of us who have little knowledge about “Blockchain” we refer to it as “Crypto” or meme token phenomenon celebrating Shiba Doggie Emojis and promising investors huge returns for taking a chance with their hard earned money “investments”. Those of us who are informed are far too familiar with the latest “Crypto” Scams and Ponzi Schemes such as the FTX meltdown, Do Kwan & Lunar and the ongoing SEC x Ripple Lawsuit which has brought a once thriving market to it’s knees.
