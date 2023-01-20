ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reuters

Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Iowa State edges No. 5 K-State

January 25 - Jaren Holmes scored 23 points -- including 10 straight for his team during a key second-half stretch -- and Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points to boost No. 12 Iowa State to an 80-76 victory against visiting No. 5 Kansas State on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy