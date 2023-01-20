ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
KTVB

Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
KTVB

Marie Osmond Developed Body Dysmorphia After Being Called 'Fat' on 'Donny & Marie' Set

Marie Osmond is reflecting on how an emotionally traumatic experience as a teenager led to a painful struggle with self-esteem and body dysmorphia. Speaking with Page Six, Marie, 63, recalled how she was berated and insulted by a TV producer while filming her reality show, Donny & Marie, in which she starred alongside her brother from 1976 to 1979.
KTVB

Wynonna Judd Reacts to Death of Friend Lisa Marie Presley (Exclusive)

Wynonna Judd has been rocked by the death of her friend, Lisa Marie Presley. While preparing for her upcoming tour, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 58-year-old musician about the sudden passing of Lisa Marie. The day after Lisa Marie's death, Wynonna shared a touching photo to Instagram of herself with the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Footwear News

‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
New York Post

Oscar nominations 2023 snubs: Jordan Peele, Viola Davis and more

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and some notable A-listers were shockingly left out. While some nominations were expected — with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” dominating with 11 nominations — there were also plenty who were shut out. Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 95th Academy Awards. Jordan Peele‘s “Nope” One of the most blatant snubs was Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The science-fiction thriller received rave reviews and dominated the domestic box office — but didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination this year. Many speculated that the film would land nominations for at least Original Screenplay or Visual...
KTVB

Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'

Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
KTVB

Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name

Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
KTVB

Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)

After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel. In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
KTVB

Drake Pauses Show After a Fan Falls From the Balcony at Apollo Theater

There was a scary moment at Drake's most recent show. During the 36-year-old rapper's performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday, a fan fell into the orchestra section from above. A video posted by The Shade Room shows the man's fall into the audience and those around him...
KTVB

Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo

The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...

Comments / 0

Community Policy