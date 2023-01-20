ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

wmar2news

Welcome Randall Newsome

We're welcoming Randall Newsome to the WMAR team! Randall will join Megan Knight at the Good Morning Maryland anchor desk beginning in January. Originally from Texas, Randall is joining WMAR from Indianapolis, where he excelled in telling meaningful community stories. He looks forward to telling these same positive stories about Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Recapping the nor'easter of January 2016

MARYLAND — Seven years ago, Baltimore and lots of Maryland were buried in over two feet of snow as a nor'easter slid through the Mid-Atlantic shutting down most of the eastern seaboard. This storm dropped 29.2 inches of snow at the BWI weather site, setting an all-time record for...
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

Miss Shirley's Cafe - Baltimore City Restaurant Week

Miss Shirley's Cafe a local, family-owned restaurant that offers guests an upscale-casual and award-winning culinary experience for all-day breakfast, brunch, and lunch, is participating in Baltimore City Restaurant Week starting Friday, January 27th – Sunday, February 5th. Baltimore City Restaurant Week gives guests the chance to enjoy a delicious...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

A better shot at seeing flakes this week

ANOTHER WEEK OF NO MEASURABLE SNOW... — Another week of no measurable still in Baltimore, but it finally looks like we may have a good chance to see flakes later this week. No this is not a drill. The latest first snowfall at BWI was on February 21st, 1973 of 1.2" and the second latest was February 6th, 1914 of 0.2". The average amount of snowfall at BWI in January is around 6 inches and we are nowhere close to that. But for my snow lovers out there this next system could give you some hope. All of the models are hinting at cold air moving in before the warm front of our next system and that gives us a shot to see something. I am not talking an inch of snow, maybe out in western MD, but closer to home maybe a few flakes before temps get too warm and a cold and heavy rain overtakes us all Here is a model breakdown of what we could see. North and west of Baltimore have the best shot of seeing anything. Eastern shore is out of luck with this setup. Depending on what happens it could lead to things being slick on Wednesday morning and visibility could get reduced at times.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
WESTMINSTER, MD

