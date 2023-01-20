While it felt like 2022 was the year of the “nepo baby” and the discussion surrounding the offspring of the rich and famous reached its apex as the year was coming to a close, here we are in 2023 still very much talking about it. Hailey Bieber kept the conversation going with the help of a graphic tee, but the media is responsible for continuing the dialogue as well, asking both scions and even non-scions about their feelings on the matter. The latest famous child to enter the hot seat was none other than Kaia Gerber, lookalike daughter of Cindy Crawford, and she actually handled the line of questioning pretty well.

