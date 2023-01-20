Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Hailey Bieber Channels Gwyneth Paltrow With The Help of a New Hairstyle
Apparently, 2023 is the year of the dramatic hair transformation. Bella Hadid has surely been keeping us on our toes with her frequent dyes, and now Hailey Bieber has debuted a new look that may even convince you to get the chop. Over the weekend, the model took to Instagram to show off her new ‘do. “Oops “ she captioned the mirror selfie from her closet where she chose to reveal the style, a blunt, chin-skimming bob.
wmagazine.com
Zootopia at the Schiaparelli Couture Show
It’s the worst feeling in the world when you walk into an event to find that someone is wearing the same look as you. So, how do you think Irina Shayk felt when she walked down the Schiaparelli haute couture runway to find out that someone in the audience was, at that very moment, wearing the same hyperrealistic lion head she was modeling? And not just any someone, but Kylie Jenner.
wmagazine.com
R.I.P. All Hope for the Madonna Biopic (2020-2023)
Everybody comes to Hollywood, but the Madonna biopic won’t make it in the neighborhood. According to multiple reports, the film, which Madonna planned to direct herself, is now considered dead at Universal. It may still happen someday, in some form, but for now it joins Beyoncé’s Renaissance visuals, Phoebe Philo’s namesake fashion label, and Sky Ferreira’s Masochism album in the limbo land of projects that may or may not actually ever see the light of day.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
wmagazine.com
Ben Affleck and Both Jennifers Are Committed To Blended Family Harmony
No bad blood here. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner showed off their blended family when the trio attended an event together over the weekend. On Sunday, both the Jens, as well as Affleck were seen heading into a performance hall in Santa Monica, California, seemingly to attend a musical concert presented by one of Affleck and Garner’s daughters.
wmagazine.com
Jennifer Connelly on Nepo Babies: “What?”
If you’re terminally online and celebrity-obsessed, you’re no doubt well aware of the ongoing Nepo Baby wars—and you probably think it could be one of the defining issues of our time. But if you have, say, no relationship to Twitter whatsoever, then you may hardly be aware that it’s even considered a “debate.” Count Jennifer Connelly among the later. When asked to weigh in on the issue, the actress was left at a loss for words. She wasn’t even aware it was anything anyone was even talking about. How enviable.
wmagazine.com
The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2023 Oscar Nominations
This year’s unusually fluid Oscar race, means there’s more than a few happily surprised nominees and surely some disappointed snubs sulking about Hollywood this morning . For this year’s 95th Annual Academy Awards nominations count actors like Brian Tyree Henry, Paul Mescal and Andrea Riseborough amongst the former, and, sadly, Danielle Deadwyler for Till and Viola Davis for The Woman King amongst the later.
wmagazine.com
Kaia Gerber Thinks Nepotism in Hollywood Could Be Worse
While it felt like 2022 was the year of the “nepo baby” and the discussion surrounding the offspring of the rich and famous reached its apex as the year was coming to a close, here we are in 2023 still very much talking about it. Hailey Bieber kept the conversation going with the help of a graphic tee, but the media is responsible for continuing the dialogue as well, asking both scions and even non-scions about their feelings on the matter. The latest famous child to enter the hot seat was none other than Kaia Gerber, lookalike daughter of Cindy Crawford, and she actually handled the line of questioning pretty well.
Comments / 0