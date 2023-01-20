Read full article on original website
Q&A: How Durham Public Schools’ reassignment plan will impact elementary students, families
For the first time in 30 years, Durham Public Schools is undergoing district-wide changes to the school boundary lines that determine where students will go to school. School board members and district leaders say this is part of a strategic effort to give students more equitable access to education programs and to ensure school and classroom sizes will be more sustainable as the population continues to grow in parts of the county.
Family, activists demand accountability after death of Darryl Williams
Social justice activists and community and family members are demanding accountability after Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died last Tuesday while in police custody. "A piece of our hearts has been taken from us," said Davelle Madden, who spoke on behalf of the Williams family. "We appreciate everyone and their support, [but] we just want answers."
