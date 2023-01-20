ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KOKI FOX 23
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Cowboys K Brett Maher's struggles continue as 1st extra point is blocked vs. 49ers

Brett Maher's first kick on Sunday was blocked, and it might not have been good even if it wasn't. Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers, which had as much attention as any first-half extra point in recent memory, was blocked. Fox analyst Greg Olsen pointed out that the kick, which was a bit low, seemed to be heading wide left anyway. Maher's struggles didn't go away after last week's miserable performance.
KOKI FOX 23

2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday. This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy