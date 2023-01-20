Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says

Brett Maher's first kick on Sunday was blocked, and it might not have been good even if it wasn't. Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers, which had as much attention as any first-half extra point in recent memory, was blocked. Fox analyst Greg Olsen pointed out that the kick, which was a bit low, seemed to be heading wide left anyway. Maher's struggles didn't go away after last week's miserable performance.

2 DAYS AGO