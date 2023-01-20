Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals playoff game 3 weeks after on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, visiting with his Buffalo Bills teammates before their divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, just three weeks after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. The Bills posted a video of Hamlin entering...
How Bills' Stefon Diggs responded to post-Bengals critics
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs had the spotlight up on him following his team’s exit from the NFL’s postseason. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Bills 27-10 to send Diggs and the Bills packing in the divisional round. Late during the contest, Diggs appeared to get animated...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL playoffs: 49ers deny Cowboys in playoffs again; advance to another NFC championship game
For the second straight season, the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs. In a grind-it-out defensive struggle, the 49ers prevailed 19-12 in the divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. The Cowboys have now failed to reach the NFC championship game for 27 straight years, ending...
KOKI FOX 23
Cowboys K Brett Maher's struggles continue as 1st extra point is blocked vs. 49ers
Brett Maher's first kick on Sunday was blocked, and it might not have been good even if it wasn't. Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers, which had as much attention as any first-half extra point in recent memory, was blocked. Fox analyst Greg Olsen pointed out that the kick, which was a bit low, seemed to be heading wide left anyway. Maher's struggles didn't go away after last week's miserable performance.
KOKI FOX 23
2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew
Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday. This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
