New York City, NY

liveforlivemusic.com

Trouble No More Plots ‘Brothers & Sisters’ 50th Anniversary Shows With Chuck Leavell In NYC, Boston

Trouble No More, the new-generation Allman Brothers Band tribute that has taken the touring circuit by storm in the past year, has announced a pair of celebratory performances honoring the 50th anniversary of Brothers and Sisters. The two shows, set to take place at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre (March 24th) and New York’s Beacon Theatre (March 25th), will feature longtime Allman Brothers Band pianist Chuck Leavell as a special guest.
BOSTON, MA
liveforlivemusic.com

Love Rocks NYC Reveals 2023 Lineup: James Taylor, John Mayer Trio, Jim James, More

Love Rocks NYC has announced the all-star talent lineup for its seventh annual event, due to take place at New York, NY’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. Executive produced by international fashion designer John Varvatos, NYC real estate broker and prominent concert producer Greg Williamson, and esteemed concert/events producer Nicole Rechter, and featuring appearances by Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase, and Phoebe Robinson, the concert will support and honor the work of cherished New York-based not-for-profit God’s Love We Deliver, which home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

