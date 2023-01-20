Love Rocks NYC has announced the all-star talent lineup for its seventh annual event, due to take place at New York, NY’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. Executive produced by international fashion designer John Varvatos, NYC real estate broker and prominent concert producer Greg Williamson, and esteemed concert/events producer Nicole Rechter, and featuring appearances by Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase, and Phoebe Robinson, the concert will support and honor the work of cherished New York-based not-for-profit God’s Love We Deliver, which home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO