26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note
The Wyoming Cutt-Slam finished its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. This per a news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish. This marks the fifth consecutive year more than 100...
Why Are We Fascinated And Attracted To Large Wyoming Bison?
Never having seen a bison in real life, is probably the leading reason for people wanting to get close to one. In turn becoming the leading reason for an unplanned trip to the emergency room to get treatment for being gored. The excitement of seeing one makes people forget about...
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
Do You Need Help Planning A Kid Friendly Trip To Yellowstone?
It's never too early to start planning your summer vacations and if heading to Yellowstone National Park is on your families radar this year, we've found the book you need to get. In 2019, a then 6th grader, Kieran Bignell and his dad visited Yellowstone. Kieran's dad, Rob Bignell, is...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
Wyoming’s Great Fishing Is A Direct Result Of WGFD’s Work
Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
Not Offended People Say Wyoming Has A ‘Smell” About It, Right?
One thing I've learned about Wyoming, is the smells are incredible. Good or bad (by Wyoming standards), they could be bottled up and sold for lots of money to the people that live in really stinky states. Have you ever noticed that every person has a distinct smell about them?...
Wyoming Singer’s New Song Battles Substance Abuse & Addiction
Wyoming country singer has a new song that address the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. Jared Rogerson: Jared's “Side of the Road” wants to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. I've always felt that there's sort of these prejudgments that people have. We have all...
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!
Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
10 Wyoming Urban Legends That Will Keep You Up At Night
These are the stories that most people have heard, many believe are true, but few of them are. Let's have a look at the top 10 Urban Legends of Wyoming and try to decide which ones are actually true. 10). Big Nose George. Was his skin actually made into a...
Wonder How To Kick Those God Awful Wyoming Winter Blues?
Millions of Americans are affected by S.A.D. Seasonal Affective Disorder is the technical term for the winter blues. You know, that feeling of depression you get when the snow keeps falling, the temperatures are cold, the skies are continually cloudy and it seems like life can never get better. For...
Watch This Stranger Give a Wyoming Girl $200 for Gas in California
First things first, make sure you have tissues handy, because this is one of those happy tear jerkers. A recent Facebook and Instagram Reel has been going viral that shows a gentlemen in California, by the name of Juan Gonzalez, giving a Wyoming girl named Maddy, money to fill her gas tank.
Natrona County Judge Defers Sentence of Michigan Woman Arrested for 67lbs of Marijuana
A Michigan woman was setenced to 3-5 years imprisonment, suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 19. This for charges related to possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. Judge Catherine Wilking deferred the sentence. Ashlee Altobelli, 29, was...
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Tests Positive for COVID-19
A written statement from the Office of Governor Mark Gordon says the governor received results from a COVID-19 test showing he is positive for the virus. The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming. Answers to 25 common...
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
AARP Wyoming Invites Organizations to Apply for Community Challenge Grant Program
AARP Wyoming invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge. "Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term...
