Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
YAHOO!
Target dates for restaurant's openings in Champaign: February, July
CHAMPAIGN — The wait is almost over. Raising Cane's has tentatively set Feb. 28 as the opening for its restaurant under construction at 411 E. Green St., C. But, note, that date was provided with a caveat: It's not definite, given that some delays could occur in the weeks ahead, according to Julia Doyle, spokeswoman for the chain.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
MyStateline.com
Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist defending mom from boyfriend
Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist …. Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from...
WAND TV
Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
WAND TV
Deputies: Decatur man ambushed, killed outside West Peoria gas station
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Peoria County deputies are investigating after a Decatur man was shot in a gas station parking lot early Sunday. The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the man as Stashaun L. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur. The preliminary autopsy findings will not be released until Tuesday.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
wmay.com
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
wglt.org
Sheriff looks for suspect who burglarized same hardware store 6 times in 2 months
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who apparently burglarized the same Lexington hardware store six times in the past two months. The latest burglary at the True Value Hardware store in Lexington happened early Friday. The same suspect appeared to be present during burglaries at the same store on Nov. 12, Nov. 21, Dec. 7, Dec. 25, and Jan. 4, according to the McLean County sheriff's office.
WAND TV
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois adds experience at QB with Ball State transfer commitment
Illinois added Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer earlier this offseason and doubled down Monday afternoon, adding a commitment from Ball State QB John Paddock. Paddock will join the team as a walk-on, but is expected to be strong competition for Altmyer as Illinois’ backup next season. He saw starting experience for the first time in 2022 after serving as Ball State’s backup for 4 seasons prior. Ball State finished 2022 with a 5-7 record under Paddock’s lead.
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
