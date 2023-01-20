Koffee Earns Fourth UK Chart Entry With Sam Smith’s ‘Gimme’; Popcaan, Drake Move Up With ‘We Caa Done’

Read full article on original website
dancehallmag.com
Queen Ifrica Addresses “Dutty” Sam Smith During Performance At Rebel Salute 2023
Reggae singer Queen Ifrica had a few choice words for English singer Sam Smith during her set at Rebel Salute 2023 over the weekend. Ifrica, who is a staunch follower of the Rastafarian faith, alluded to her disapproval of Smith’s queer lifestyle. “Hey dutty Sam Smith, mek mi tell...
dancehallmag.com
Popcaan Celebrates ‘Great Is He’ Album At Listening Party In Kingston
Flanked by a sizeable entourage, including rumored girlfriend and collaborator Toni-Ann Singh, Dancehall star Popcaan arrived at 9PM for the listening party for his new album, Great Is He, which was held on Monday (January 23) in Kingston, Jamaica. The St. Thomas native, born Andrae Hugh Sutherland, gave members of...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
dancehallmag.com
Usain Bolt Draws For Bounty Killer Lyrics, Warns Of PR Distractions In SSL Saga
Drawing for Bounty Killer lyrics, sprint legend Usain Bolt seems to have said all he needed to amidst the ongoing multibillion-dollar fraud debacle with Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). In posts to Instagram and Twitter yesterday, Bolt shared a black and white headshot of himself staring directly into a camera,...
dancehallmag.com
Gage Questions Dancehall In New Song ‘Wha Gwaan’
‘Wha Gwaan’, a new track released by Dancehall artist Gage on Tuesday, is a gutsy interrogation of the state of Dancehall, presented as an insightful piece of art rooted in reflection, reverence, and a bit of tough love. Whether Gage has been underrated or is intentionally low-key, neither of...
A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher
The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
British opera singer creates work to reveal humanity of enslaved ancestors
Insurrection: A Work in Progress by Peter Brathwaite will highlight folk traditions as a form of resistance
