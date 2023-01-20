Legislators in the State of Wyoming have introduced two laws against clean energy, with a stated purpose to protect the state’s fossil fuel based revenue. The first law, SJ0004, lists reasons to avoid the “misadventure of electric vehicles”. For example, one passage notes that the “vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state.” The legislation also claims that EV batteries are not easily recycled, and would require the development of new waste management techniques. Additionally, the document states that the vehicles contained limited “critical minerals” (rare earths) that put the nation at risk.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO