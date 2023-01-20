The Town of Hamilton is preparing to reline approximately 5,200 feet of sewer line, which will require service to be shut off for residents during periods of the work. The project is expected to take place in March or April and will be accomplished in two nine-day phases. The greatest impact on residents will occur during the second phase, when the contractor, Visu Sewer, will shut down segments of the town’s sewer line. Hamilton Project Planner Earl Dubin said residents can expect eight-hour blocks without sewer function.

HAMILTON, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO