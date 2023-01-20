Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete
The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
fredericksburg.today
NSWC Dahlgren Division is Hiring!
DAHLGREN, Va – Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Reviews Green Initiatives
The Leesburg Town Council on Monday night was briefed on the progress of three ongoing environmental initiatives. The presentations by Public Works Director Renée M. LaFollette and Assistant Director of Operations Christopher Kohr covered the status of the town’s recycling program, efforts to add hybrid and electric vehicles to the town’s fleet, and opportunities to incorporate green infrastructure elements into the Capital Improvements Program.
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Chamber Celebrates Community Leaders
The Loudoun Chamber held its 2023 Community Leadership Awards during its 55th Annual Meeting on Friday night, honoring five people and organizations for their community impact over the past year. It’s the 10th year of the awards program. The winners were named from among 20 finalists across five categories....
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay HOA president targeted with hateful flyers, slashed tire
The irony wasn’t lost on K.P. Lau. When the president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association first saw the flyers on Dec. 20, he saw a face with which he was all too familiar. The dozens of hateful flyers have “End This Reign of Terror!” scrawled on the top...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
loudounnow.com
Hamilton Prepares for Temporary Sewer Function Shut Down
The Town of Hamilton is preparing to reline approximately 5,200 feet of sewer line, which will require service to be shut off for residents during periods of the work. The project is expected to take place in March or April and will be accomplished in two nine-day phases. The greatest impact on residents will occur during the second phase, when the contractor, Visu Sewer, will shut down segments of the town’s sewer line. Hamilton Project Planner Earl Dubin said residents can expect eight-hour blocks without sewer function.
restonnow.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
Virginia Business
Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs
According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling
This Board of Supervisors has been eager to change:. • airport property (best left for commercial use) into homes,. • shopping centers to even more housing. • partner with developers to turn cul-de-sacs into thoroughfares (using eminent domain and quick take),. • turn our open spaces into barren cloud data...
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzlement
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
restonnow.com
New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year
It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
loudounnow.com
Visit Loudoun Seeks Board Members
Visit Loudoun is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors and on the board of its charitable foundation. The board terms run from July 1 through June 30, 2026, with a transition period beginning in May. Applications must be received by Feb. 3. Visit Loudoun is the not-for-profit...
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
WTOP
How many holiday travelers used Silver Line to Dulles International Airport?
The Silver Line extension only opened in November, but it’s already impacting how people get to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. Based on surveys, 7% of passengers reported using Metro to arrive at Dulles Airport, and 11% reported...
royalexaminer.com
Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28
Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
