fredericksburg.today

NSWC Dahlgren Division is Hiring!

DAHLGREN, Va – Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Reviews Green Initiatives

The Leesburg Town Council on Monday night was briefed on the progress of three ongoing environmental initiatives. The presentations by Public Works Director Renée M. LaFollette and Assistant Director of Operations Christopher Kohr covered the status of the town’s recycling program, efforts to add hybrid and electric vehicles to the town’s fleet, and opportunities to incorporate green infrastructure elements into the Capital Improvements Program.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Chamber Celebrates Community Leaders

The Loudoun Chamber held its 2023 Community Leadership Awards during its 55th Annual Meeting on Friday night, honoring five people and organizations for their community impact over the past year. It’s the 10th year of the awards program. The winners were named from among 20 finalists across five categories....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Hamilton Prepares for Temporary Sewer Function Shut Down

The Town of Hamilton is preparing to reline approximately 5,200 feet of sewer line, which will require service to be shut off for residents during periods of the work. The project is expected to take place in March or April and will be accomplished in two nine-day phases. The greatest impact on residents will occur during the second phase, when the contractor, Visu Sewer, will shut down segments of the town’s sewer line. Hamilton Project Planner Earl Dubin said residents can expect eight-hour blocks without sewer function.
HAMILTON, VA
restonnow.com

Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?

A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs

According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling

This Board of Supervisors has been eager to change:. • airport property (best left for commercial use) into homes,. • shopping centers to even more housing. • partner with developers to turn cul-de-sacs into thoroughfares (using eminent domain and quick take),. • turn our open spaces into barren cloud data...
STERLING, VA
fox5dc.com

Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzlement

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year

It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
RESTON, VA
loudounnow.com

Visit Loudoun Seeks Board Members

Visit Loudoun is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors and on the board of its charitable foundation. The board terms run from July 1 through June 30, 2026, with a transition period beginning in May. Applications must be received by Feb. 3. Visit Loudoun is the not-for-profit...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway

Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

How many holiday travelers used Silver Line to Dulles International Airport?

The Silver Line extension only opened in November, but it’s already impacting how people get to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. Based on surveys, 7% of passengers reported using Metro to arrive at Dulles Airport, and 11% reported...
DULLES, VA
royalexaminer.com

Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28

Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
RESTON, VA

