Though HBO’s The Last of Us largely preserves the story and lore of the original game, it rarely seems interested in adapting the actual things most players spend time doing when playing The Last of Us. In prioritizing the game’s narrative over depicting specific gameplay mechanics, there’s a tension told through the original’s button-actuated action that feels unrealized in the show. Television is non-interactive and it very much seems that the creative goals of this show were to focus strictly on the characters and general plot, avoiding what might’ve been seen as gimmicks in order to achieve a more culturally acceptable “prestige” kind of storytelling. But without recreations of certain scenes and an unwillingness to try and adapt the story the game tells through the objects in its world and the gritty, brutal resourcefulness its characters must rely on to survive, an entire side of The Last of Us just isn’t present. The story was adapted, but not necessarily the game.

14 HOURS AGO