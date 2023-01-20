Read full article on original website
Kotaku
The Masters Of Stealth Tactics Are Back With A New Pirate Game
There are few studios out there on top of their respective games like Mimimi are. From Shadow Tactics to Desperadoes 3, they’ve proven themselves the master of the modern stealth tactics game, and in 2023 they’re back with an all-new game, this time about pirates. This is Shadow...
Kotaku
Twitch Streamer Plays Elden Ring Using Only Her Brain
When you tune into Twitch streamer Perrikaryal’s channel, you might see her playing FromSoftware’s role-playing game epic Elden Ring with fourteen, unfamiliar black sensors stuck to her scalp. It’s her—as she said during an informational stream earlier today—“just for fun” electroencephalogram (EEG) device, something researchers use to record the brain’s electrical activity, which she’s repurposed to let her play Elden Ring hands-free.
Kotaku
The Last Of Us Show Might Be Better If It Worked More Like The Game
Though HBO’s The Last of Us largely preserves the story and lore of the original game, it rarely seems interested in adapting the actual things most players spend time doing when playing The Last of Us. In prioritizing the game’s narrative over depicting specific gameplay mechanics, there’s a tension told through the original’s button-actuated action that feels unrealized in the show. Television is non-interactive and it very much seems that the creative goals of this show were to focus strictly on the characters and general plot, avoiding what might’ve been seen as gimmicks in order to achieve a more culturally acceptable “prestige” kind of storytelling. But without recreations of certain scenes and an unwillingness to try and adapt the story the game tells through the objects in its world and the gritty, brutal resourcefulness its characters must rely on to survive, an entire side of The Last of Us just isn’t present. The story was adapted, but not necessarily the game.
Kotaku
Top Smash Ultimate Player Throws Controller At Tournament, Sparks 'Privilege' Discourse
Genesis 9, a major fighting game tournament, took place over the weekend. There were stellar combos and massive upsets as the supermajor event for Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate concluded on January 22. Unfortunately, while the tournament was underway, one of Canada’s top Kazuya players, Michael “Riddles” Kim, sparked some heated discourse in Ultimate’s community around “top player privilege” and “ego problems” when he threw his controller after losing a match.
Kotaku
Forspoken Fails To Credit Localizers, Quality Assurance Testers
Forspoken, the newest action-adventure romp from developer Luminous Productions, caught flack online after failing to fully list its localization and quality assurance teams. Published by Square Enix, Forspoken is a movement-heavy, open-world action RPG. You play as Frey Holland, a New Yorker who gets transported to the magical world of Athia where evil sorceress queens rhyme with enough frequency to probably write an entire rap album. The game, is getting mixed reviews from critics, holding a score of 68 on Metacritic and 69 on Open Critic. But it’s not just Forspoken’s Whedon-esque dialogue that’s drawn the internet’s ire.
Kotaku
New AI Tech Gives Twitch Streamers Constant, Creepy Eye Contact
Nvidia’s come up with new AI-powered tech that swaps out your real eyes for digital ones that will never stop looking at your webcam. It’s very creepy, and one more sign of how unnatural you have to act online to become a popular streamer in 2023. That’s just...
Kotaku
American Dictionary Buys Beloved Wordle Clone Quordle
Quordle is one of the more popular and difficult Wordle clones out there. Instead of solving just one linguistic brain teaser a day, you have to solve four puzzles simultaneously. And now it’s owned by Merriam-Webster, a dictionary company that appears to increasingly be pivoting from definitions to online games.
Kotaku
League of Legends Source Code Hacked, Riot Refuses To Pay Blackmail
On Tuesday, Riot Games announced that the source code for both League of Legends and Team Fight Tactics was stolen, and that it would not be paying the ransom demanded by hackers to get it back. It’s the latest in a spree of data breaches at big game companies, and means both games could be increasingly vulnerable to cheaters in the coming months.
Kotaku
40K: Darktide's Xbox Release Delayed So PC Version Can Be Fixed
Warhammer 40K: Darktide released on PC late last year, a dark and chunky take on Left 4 Dead set in Games Workshop’s grim, distant future. It was OK! Had its problems, but was OK. Those problems have persisted into 2023, though, and so the developers are shelving an Xbox version of the game while they get to work fixing them.
Kotaku
The PS5’s Luxe New Controller Might Be A Game Changer (If You Can Afford It)
I’ve spent about a dozen hours playing games with the new DualSense Edge. At first, all the modular PlayStation 5 controller’s new bells and whistles feel extremely superfluous to me. I‘ve been playing video games on standard controllers all my life without issue, and even the settings the controller has doesn’t feel like it’s actually addressing issues I have in some games—like a lack of buttons for additional inputs or mapping button combinations for ease of use. But that all changes during a match of Overwatch 2.
