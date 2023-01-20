ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Angela Bassett snags Marvel’s first acting Oscar nomination

Angela Bassett’s powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her...
Idaho8.com

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads Oscar nominations with 11

The strange and sentimental film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led among the films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, scoring 11 nominations. “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” followed with nine nominations each. Blockbusters “Top Gun:...
Idaho8.com

Ana de Armas, Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Yeoh among first-time Oscar nominees who rule acting races

The faces may look familiar, but the nominations are brand new. When the nominations were announced Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, there were 16 first-time nominees across the four major acting categories: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.
Idaho8.com

Aubrey Plaza joined by Amy Poehler to reprise ‘Parks and Rec’ roles on ‘SNL’

Aubrey Plaza made sure to pay homage to her Pawnee roots while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and she had a little help from her former onscreen boss. The “White Lotus” star was joined by her “Parks and Recreation” costar Amy Poehler during the live broadcast, who appeared during Plaza’s opening monologue and again for a spot during the Weekend Update segment.
Idaho8.com

Shailene Woodley opens up about Aaron Rodgers relationship

Shailene Woodley says she had a tough time filming last year because of what she was going through personally. In a recently published interview with “Porter,” the actress talked about her experience working on “Three Women,” the Showtime adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling study of the sex lives of women in the US.

