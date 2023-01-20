Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Idaho8.com
Angela Bassett snags Marvel’s first acting Oscar nomination
Angela Bassett’s powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her...
Idaho8.com
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads Oscar nominations with 11
The strange and sentimental film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led among the films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, scoring 11 nominations. “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” followed with nine nominations each. Blockbusters “Top Gun:...
Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked Disturbing Interview Question at Age 16
The actress is responding to the journalists with her new film, 'Eileen.'
Idaho8.com
Ana de Armas, Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Yeoh among first-time Oscar nominees who rule acting races
The faces may look familiar, but the nominations are brand new. When the nominations were announced Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, there were 16 first-time nominees across the four major acting categories: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.
Paul Simon Called 1 Paul McCartney Song ‘Garbage’: ‘It Offends Me’
Paul Simon was generally a fan of Paul McCartney as a songwriter. He couldn't stand one of McCartney's songs, though.
Charlie Hunnam Just Reignited ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Desire For Him to Join the DCEU
A new photo from ‘Rebel Moon’ has fans convinced ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam should be the Green Arrow in the DCEU.
Idaho8.com
Aubrey Plaza joined by Amy Poehler to reprise ‘Parks and Rec’ roles on ‘SNL’
Aubrey Plaza made sure to pay homage to her Pawnee roots while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and she had a little help from her former onscreen boss. The “White Lotus” star was joined by her “Parks and Recreation” costar Amy Poehler during the live broadcast, who appeared during Plaza’s opening monologue and again for a spot during the Weekend Update segment.
Idaho8.com
Shailene Woodley opens up about Aaron Rodgers relationship
Shailene Woodley says she had a tough time filming last year because of what she was going through personally. In a recently published interview with “Porter,” the actress talked about her experience working on “Three Women,” the Showtime adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling study of the sex lives of women in the US.
Comments / 0