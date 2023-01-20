ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

foxillinois.com

2 Springfield men arrested for burglary

Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Shots fired in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'

HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
HILLSBORO, IL
foxillinois.com

Passport registration available at Riverton Public Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office is holding a passport registration day on Saturday. Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverton Public Library, 1200 E. Riverton Rd., Riverton, IL. When applicants arrive at Riverton...
RIVERTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign fire crews respond to apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department says they responded to a two-story apartment fire around 6:30 pm in the 900 block of Crescent Dr. on Saturday. We're told there was light smoke seen from the back of the building on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Two LLCC faculty members in nursing awarded grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A nursing instructor and a nursing assistant professor have both been awarded a grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Lincoln Land Community College faculty members Leslie Catalano, assistant professor of nursing, and Bridgette Hudson, nursing instructor, have each been awarded $10,000 Nursing Educator Fellowship Grants.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
ILLINOIS STATE

