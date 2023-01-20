Read full article on original website
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary
Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
EMTs accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. didn't check vitals, court audio indicates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The EMTs accused of killing a Springfield man last month didn't check his vitals. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. in December. The 35-year-old man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. We now...
Prosecutors: EMS workers charged with first-degree murder didn't follow proper protocols
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More questions are arising around EMS protocols after two EMS workers were charged in the death of a Springfield man. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan were charged in the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died in December after officials say the EMS workers placed...
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'
HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
Temporary State Farm Center employee arrested for stealing at basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department says Bobby L. Battle, 32, was arrested for stealing a coat containing a wallet and headphones from an unattended seat at the State Farm Center on Saturday. We're told that Battle was a temporary employee at the State Farm...
Passport registration available at Riverton Public Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office is holding a passport registration day on Saturday. Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverton Public Library, 1200 E. Riverton Rd., Riverton, IL. When applicants arrive at Riverton...
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
Champaign fire crews respond to apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department says they responded to a two-story apartment fire around 6:30 pm in the 900 block of Crescent Dr. on Saturday. We're told there was light smoke seen from the back of the building on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire on...
Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
Two LLCC faculty members in nursing awarded grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A nursing instructor and a nursing assistant professor have both been awarded a grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Lincoln Land Community College faculty members Leslie Catalano, assistant professor of nursing, and Bridgette Hudson, nursing instructor, have each been awarded $10,000 Nursing Educator Fellowship Grants.
Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
Soybean prices may rise as Argentina struggles with drought; Brazil predicts record crop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Starting with the markets, we did not see too much action throughout last week. March corn prices up about 1 cent and March soybean prices were down 21 cents for the week ending January 20. But it would be a good idea to keep a...
