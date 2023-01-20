With record inflation and food prices growing faster than ever, I'm planning a return to vegetable gardening. It was only a short time ago that I could get by with $150 per month feeding a family of four when cooking at home. In January I've already spent nearly $400 in groceries. While spring may seem like the obvious choice to planning, there are several reasons why January is be the ideal time to start planning your garden - particularly when it comes to inflation and the current economy.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO