Markets Insider

Volatility will continue to hammer markets in 2023 and people are fretting over retirement savings. Here are 3 big takeaways from Allianz's latest markets survey.

Americans are increasingly anxious about their financial futures as they worry about market volatility, inflation, and a recession. 64% of survey respondents to an Allianz survey would rather hold cash rather ride out market swings. 40% said they're worried market volatility will lead their employers suspending matching contributions to their...
Entrepreneur

Preparing Finances for a Recession

With many economists predicting a recession sometime soon, it’s wise to start preparing just in case. There are numerous ways to improve your financial situation regardless of your income level....
CNBC

There's a 61% chance of recession this year, economists say—what that means for your money

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
CNN

Europe could dodge a recession. But the UK is in a mess

Business activity across the 20 countries that use the euro expanded in January for the first time in six months, according to data published Tuesday, providing fresh evidence that Europe's economy could confound expectations and dodge a recession this year.
John M. Dabbs

Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty

With record inflation and food prices growing faster than ever, I'm planning a return to vegetable gardening. It was only a short time ago that I could get by with $150 per month feeding a family of four when cooking at home. In January I've already spent nearly $400 in groceries. While spring may seem like the obvious choice to planning, there are several reasons why January is be the ideal time to start planning your garden - particularly when it comes to inflation and the current economy.
BRISTOL, TN

