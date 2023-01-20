Read full article on original website
Volatility will continue to hammer markets in 2023 and people are fretting over retirement savings. Here are 3 big takeaways from Allianz's latest markets survey.
Americans are increasingly anxious about their financial futures as they worry about market volatility, inflation, and a recession. 64% of survey respondents to an Allianz survey would rather hold cash rather ride out market swings. 40% said they're worried market volatility will lead their employers suspending matching contributions to their...
Preparing Finances for a Recession
With many economists predicting a recession sometime soon, it’s wise to start preparing just in case. There are numerous ways to improve your financial situation regardless of your income level....
More layoffs are on the way, survey of business economists finds
For the first time since the early days of the pandemic, most business economists expect their companies to cut payrolls in the coming months, according to a new survey released Monday.
CNBC
There's a 61% chance of recession this year, economists say—what that means for your money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Majority Of Economists in Survey See Recession As Likely
Higher interest rates and costs are the biggest threats, the economists said.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
What a U.S. Government Debt Default Would Mean for You
Congress and the White House must agree on raising the $31.4 trillion government-debt ceiling to avoid default.
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, and businesses are preparing
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal survey. Some say high interest rates will push the US economy into the recession. Businesses and employees are preparing for the economic downturn. Despite many signs pointing in the right direction —...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
Debt Ceiling: 6 Million Jobs, 7% Unemployment Rate Are on the Line If Government Defaults
On January 19, the U.S. government reached its debt ceiling limit of $31.4 trillion, provoking U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to tell Congress "extraordinary measures" would start to roll out in...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 22, 2023 | Rates at their lowest since September
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates rose at the beginning of...
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
'Stock Prices Will Crater' if the U.S. Defaults on Debt, Economist Warns
With a debt limit fight looming in Congress, one leading expert is warning of catastrophic damage to the economy and major losses in the stock market if lawmakers are unable to avert a default. Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA. Gold IRAs help you protect...
How The Current Hike In Interest Rates Is Affecting Landlords
It's clear that the recent upheaval of the real estate market is having a big impact on everyone from homeowners to renters to property investors.
Europe could dodge a recession. But the UK is in a mess
Business activity across the 20 countries that use the euro expanded in January for the first time in six months, according to data published Tuesday, providing fresh evidence that Europe's economy could confound expectations and dodge a recession this year.
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty
With record inflation and food prices growing faster than ever, I'm planning a return to vegetable gardening. It was only a short time ago that I could get by with $150 per month feeding a family of four when cooking at home. In January I've already spent nearly $400 in groceries. While spring may seem like the obvious choice to planning, there are several reasons why January is be the ideal time to start planning your garden - particularly when it comes to inflation and the current economy.
