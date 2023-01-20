Read full article on original website
Three people escape house fire in SW OKC
Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters Rescue 2 From Early-Morning House Fire In SW Oklahoma City
Two people were rescued from a house fire that broke out on the southwest side of the city on Monday morning, according to Oklahoma City Firefighters. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene near Southwest 74th Street and South Ross Avenue just after midnight on Monday. Crews say...
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.
1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire
One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing fire rescue truck
Authorities have released the identity of a man accused of stealing a fire rescue truck from the Mustang Fire Department.
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire near homes
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December.
Southbound I-44 Narrowed To Single Lane After Crash In SW OKC
Southbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday near Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck hit a wall on the highway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said motorists should use extra caution in the...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
Woman hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City, dies at hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police say a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Reports say a woman was hit by a car around 9 p.m. near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. The woman was taken to the hospital...
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
Crews begin bridge reconstruction project along I-35
Beginning Monday, officials say drivers can expect lane and ramp closures on I-35 at N. 63rd St., which will also impact I-44.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation 'the future'
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we treat the dead has been so important to cultures around the globe throughout human history. Whether through burial or fire, every family has their own preference on how to say goodbye to a loved one. For thousands of years, that last step has...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
Police searching for armed robber in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Oklahomans remember the 16 lives lost in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday afternoon Oklahomans came together outside of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, remembering the people who lost their lives in the jail in 2022. It was an emotional day as the community remembers the 16 people who died in the Oklahoma County Jail last year,...
