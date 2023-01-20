ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire

One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YAHOO!

Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain

CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
CYRIL, OK
okcfox.com

Police searching for armed robber in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

